Quite a bit has not aged well about “High Fidelity,” the 2000 film starring John Cusack as Rob, a music-obsessed record store owner failing at business and love, who collects failed relationships as if they’re albums to be cataloged, displayed and fixated on.
First there’s the business model. Despite a niche vinyl resurgence in the last two decades, music retail remains a precarious financial endeavor, but now it’s streaming services, not mp3s, that threaten to shutter the few brick-and-mortar record shops that weathered the 2000s downturn.
Also, Rob’s type of male — snobbish, outwardly “nice” but easily aggrieved and prone to wounded hostility — has become just as unfashionable as the dusty records and equally dusty geeks populating that world. These are guys who grasp the Frank Zappa catalog with a lot more depth than their own emotional lives and weaponize their musical knowledge against anyone whose tastes fall short, including women they claim to like.
Gender politics may have changed since then, thankfully, but romantic ineptitude is timeless. As if to prove this, Hulu has adapted the film, and the Nick Hornby novel from the mid-1990s on which it was based, into a 10-episode series, now available in its entirety.
Hulu’s “High Fidelity” addresses some of the changing social currents by swapping the lead character’s gender and casting Zoe Kravitz as Robin, a self-centered screw-up who resembles the title character in “Fleabag” a lot more than she does Cusack’s aging-hipster archetype.
Robin is the hard-drinking, 30-ish, bisexual, biracial proprietor of a struggling record store (which is to say, a record store) in Brooklyn, where, she says, “half the neighborhood thinks we’re washed-up relics. The other half thinks we’re nostalgic hipsters. They’re both kind of right.”
She spends much of the season unsuccessfully processing the end of a long-term relationship by cataloging her lifetime of romantic failures with the same nerdy intensity she devotes to curating her musical passions.
Her top-five list of her all-time worst heartbreaks, for example, is a structuring element lifted almost verbatim from the source material.
Kravitz — whose mother, Lisa Bonet, played a Cusack love interest in the film — is a magnetic presence whose performance alone almost (almost!) justifies revisiting this otherwise outdated piece of intellectual property.
She shines during a pivotal scene midway through the season in which a pompous male record collector is loudly saying something wrong about a Wings album, and when Robin corrects him, seems amazed not only that she knows what she’s talking about but that she even likes Paul McCartney (obscure artist that he is).
Something about this scene, and a lot of others that involve the music-trivia discussions so critical to the movie and book, feel off in the new version.
Back when Hornby’s novel came out, the notion that young and young-ish people assembled whole identities from the pop-culture they consumed was still fairly new.
“High Fidelity” the series — adapted by “Ugly Betty” creators Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West — doesn’t do much else with this idea, which actually has evolved considerably in the past 20 years.
And arguments about taste, which were integral to earlier versions of this story, just don’t happen like they used to. Since online streaming has democratized music discovery and curation, the kind of snobbery the book and film versions both glamorized and satirized has largely eroded.
That’s good for culture, I think, if not the the job prospects for music critics, publicists, DJs and record-store clerks to have kept the gates for generations.
A timelier update of “High Fidelity” might have explored how the evolving listening experience has changed our relationship to music and, by extension, how that music shapes who we are, how we love and how we heal once it’s time to assemble that breakup playlist. Too often, the show feels like a band that sounds pretty good but seems unconvinced of its own need to exist.
