The new HBO “Game of Thrones” spinoff series, “House of the Dragon,” is as close to a sure thing as any show that has ever existed. It is to 2020s television what the “Cheers” sequel “Frasier” was to the 1990s, only with more bloodshed, incest and fire. (I think, anyway. I skipped “Frasier’s” last few seasons.)
“House of the Dragon” tells a story many viewers already know, set in a world fans are eager to revisit. Out of the gate, the series is budgeted to provide all of the dragons and epic battles that “Game of Thrones,” which ended in 2019, couldn’t summon until its later years.
And the people behind “House of the Dragon” — showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who created the new series with the author of the source material, George R. R. Martin — have a long list of notes on what audiences loved and loathed about “Game of Thrones.”
What they don’t have is any need to take risks. “Dragon” is a guaranteed blockbuster. And sure enough, HBO announced it had green-lit a second season after reporting last week that 20 million viewers had streamed the premiere.
So it was a bit surprising for the series to have launched with an episode that pointedly ignored a boldfaced lesson from the original: Maybe ease up on showing the gruesome consequences of a fanatical patriarchy?
“Game of Thrones” had a preoccupation with sexualized violence that, however accurate to the war histories that inspired Martin’s writing, often made the series painful to watch. While “House of the Dragon” thankfully has not gone there yet, the first episode’s pivotal moment involved a grisly childbirth scene that immediately ignited waves of shock and criticism, but which also communicated something timely about our own world.
Set about 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the prequel focuses on the dragon-riding Targaryens, who ruled the Seven Kingdoms for centuries. “House of the Dragon” will depict the civil war for the Iron Throne that instigated their dynasty’s downfall and the eventual exile that preceded Daenerys’ attempted conquest of Westeros.
At the outset, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) must name a successor: either his reckless brother Daemon (Matt Smith) or his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), who would be the realm’s first queen. The family can avoid conflict if Viserys’ pregnant wife, Aemma (Sian Brooke), gives birth to a male heir.
Aemma is quick to remind Rhaenyra that Westeros is inhospitable to female monarchs: “This is how we serve the realm as royal women. Childbirth is our battlefield.”
After Aemma goes into labor, the baby becomes stuck in the breech position. The finest medical minds in Westeros inform Viserys of the options: allow the birth to proceed and risk losing both his wife and the child, or perform an unsophisticated, non-anesthetic C-section that may save the child but will almost certainly kill his wife.
Without Aemma’s consent or knowledge, Viserys instructs the maesters to perform the procedure, which after a great deal of blood and screaming indeed kills her, but does momentarily save their son … who only lives long enough to earn the nickname Heir For a Day.
In Sunday’s episode, after Viserys later breaks tradition and names his daughter heir to the throne, a pouty Daemon absconds to the family’s Dragonstone stronghold with a precious dragon egg, some loyal foot soldiers and his mistress, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno). When Daemon announces his intention to produce his own heir, Mysaria balks: “I would never be threatened by childbirth.”
Not “I don’t want to have children,” but “I would never be threatened by childbirth.” Because that’s precisely what pregnancy is in Westeros: a grave danger weaponized against the women who are impregnated, whose lives and agency are subordinate both to the men making the decisions and the hypothetical importance of the baby.
These early episodes were no doubt filmed before the The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, so there’s no way of knowing how the material would have been received in an America where women’s reproductive autonomy was still constitutionally protected.
But post-Roe, for a fantasy show about castles and dragons, the story feels heartbreakingly real.
