If I never make it back to New York City, I at least have a good story about the last time I visited.
The year was 2012, and my band at the time was touring the East Coast, where we played to half-full rooms of hipsters who greeted our then-fashionable style of indie rock with, at best, an indifference that bordered on curiosity.
Our lone triumph was a well-received set at a now-defunct venue on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, where we played to a packed house that included, randomly, a New York Times writer who liked our music enough to mention it in an otherwise unrelated story. We celebrated our good fortune long into the night. Yet as any touring band knows, the universe will never let a minor success go unpunished.
We spent the entire next day wandering the city in a tightening vice-grip of despair, because our van had gone missing, along with all of our gear and, by extension, our pretensions to musical success and, by further extension, our waning youth. It was an unbearably beautiful summer day in Manhattan — as gorgeous as any New York movie, album or book ever described it.
Except New York had stolen everything from us.
Long story short, we had parked our van in the wrong place, so the city towed the vehicle and deposited it several blocks away without telling anyone. We found it purely by chance while walking down the right street. Apparently this is just what happens. Only in New York? Let’s hope.
I think about this a lot, but I’m sure nobody we encountered in those whirlwind two days remembers us at all. So I don’t love New York City, or even like it, exactly, but I respect it enough to keep my distance.
It was hard to avoid this memory hole while catching up on the great HBO series “High Maintenance,” which returned for its fourth season last week. The show unfolds in a series of connected vignettes about the lives of people who interact with a Brooklyn weed dealer. The character, played by series co-creator Ben Sinclair, has no name, and is referred to generally as “The Guy.”
“High Maintenance,” which he created with Katja Blichfeld, originally as a web series, is unlike anything else on TV, but it will make you wonder why every show isn’t exactly like this. Each episode follows the lives of a few characters as they undertake their daily routines in New York. Eventually everyone needs something to take the edge off, and the Guy is summoned.
Who are these characters?
There’s the drag queen who performs an emergency tracheotomy after a night at the club. There’s the nudist who struggles to adapt to life with a roommate. There’s the couple who win a housing lottery and find themselves the victims of class discrimination in their beautiful new apartment building. There’s the immigrant laborer who falls for his bodega guy.
There’s the costumed singing-telegram performer trapped in the gig economy. There’s the couple who treat their lifelike silicone doll like their real child. Not even all of them are people. One episode happens from the point of view of a dog who falls in love with the woman who walks him every day.
These characters look and behave like people you might know, not like actors in a story. Their lives feel both dreamlike and disarmingly real, presented with loving curiosity and bound only by their connection to the Guy, who is perhaps the least complicated protagonist on television.
He is a figure of pure benevolence, largely unsaddled with the quirks of lonely necessity that get his clients through the parts of their lives that happen between tokes.
Though “High Maintenance” is a moving love letter to its setting and that setting’s occupants, affection for New York — that concrete jungle where dreams are made, etc. — is thankfully not a prerequisite for viewing. But is its rich portrayal of that urban tapestry enough to prompt a return visit? Maybe, as long as I watch where I park the van.
