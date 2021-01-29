The mugshot from Tiger Woods’ 2017 DUI arrest transcended the world of sports. One needn’t have been conversant in golf to remember the photo or to recognize what it meant, at least in a symbolic narrative sense. Hair disheveled, eyes puffy and dazed, face devoid of expression, it showed us a fallen hero at rock bottom, a superhuman rendered mortal by personal shortcomings and the immutability of time.
Prior to “Tiger,” HBO’s highly touted new documentary about the life and career of the golf legend, I had never seen the video of the moments before and after that famous image: Woods complying with the officers arresting him, Woods pacing around his jail enclosure in basketball shorts, still feeling the effects of the cocktail of prescription drugs he’d ingested, seemingly unaware he’s being filmed.
But by this point in the second of “Tiger’s” two episodes, which aired last week and is available on the HBO Max streaming service, viewers may realize that this is perhaps the most authentic, human version of Woods — that is to say, not robotically on-brand and stage-managed — that they’ve ever seen.
Since it revisits a lot of the golf icon’s dirty laundry, it’s not surprising the famously tight-lipped Woods declined to be interviewed. While Woods foregoes a “Last Dance”-style opportunity to burnish his legacy, the distance from its subject allows directors Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek to tell the story they want, which divides conveniently into the two phases of Woods’ public life: the steady rise and the precipitous fall.
The first installment recounts Woods’ growth from a youth phenom to a generational apex athlete under the intense tutelage of his late father, Earl Woods, an ex-Green Beret who dreamed his son would become a post-racial American hero. (Tiger Woods is of African-American, Chinese, Native American, Thai and Dutch descent.)
Part two charts the tabloid unraveling of Woods’ personal life as his professional fortunes waned: the multiple affairs, the expensive divorce, the injuries and surgeries, the painkillers, the car crash, the arrest and the unlikeliest twist of all, a triumphant comeback at the 2019 Masters, where he claimed his first major title in more than a decade.
The filmmakers are too often confined to the limited perspectives of the people who agreed to talk on camera: a peripheral assortment of childhood friends, bloviating sportswriters and nobody who seems to have spent time with Woods in the past decade, aside from the alleged mistresses.
So “Tiger,” both implicitly and explicitly, spends much of its run time searching for a villain, which still makes compelling viewing, because there are so many candidates.
Is it Woods himself, whose wealth and arrogance left him oblivious to the consequences of his philandering? Is it Earl Woods, whose vicarious ambitions deprived Tiger of an ordinary childhood and, by extension, an emotionally healthy adulthood? (In one old interview clip, a reporter asks Woods, then a toddler, if he enjoyed playing golf. “I want to go poo-poo,” the boy answers.)
Is it a society in which athletes of color in traditionally white sports are held to appalling double standards? The most infuriating moment in “Tiger” has nothing to do with Woods’ infidelity. It’s from a 2010 press conference in which the chairman of Augusta National, site of the Masters, publicly scolded Woods for failing as a role model — as if the head of a club that was white-only until the 1990s has the moral authority to lecture an athlete about his private behavior.
Is it the media that swooped in like vultures and exploited Woods’ ruin for their own edification and profit? (Footage of reporters harassing Woods’ ex-wife, Elin, and other companions is chilling.) Or is it the public that gleefully watched a celebrity unravel, as if we could understand his life, or were superior or somehow impervious to any of the realities, pressures or impulses that undid him so spectacularly?
To any of us who have gazed at that mugshot with schadenfreude, pity or some combination thereof, the image shows both a flawed man and a mirror to the world that created him.
