The most influential research on the relationship between wealth and emotional wellbeing is a 2010 Princeton University study indicating that, contrary to conventional wisdom, money actually can buy happiness, but only so much of it.
That study suggested $75,000 was the annual income required to attain happiness, or at least one type of it. A $75,000 salary won’t eliminate fluctuations in mood or stressors on mental health, but as income rises to that level, so does a typical person’s general feeling of satisfaction.
Researchers observed that this goldilocks zone of annual income is where most people stopped worrying about money, stopped basing every decision on its availability or absence, and stopped feeling beaten down by the constant scramble to make ends meet.
TV shows in recent years have gotten better at depicting or at least acknowledging that scramble. Just two recent examples: the Netflix hit “Maid” dramatizes a young mother’s day-to-day struggle to stay afloat after fleeing an abusive relationship, and the acclaimed Hulu comedy “Reservation Dogs” follows a group of indigenous teenagers as they try to scam their way into enough petty cash to escape their surroundings.
And no series has explored the polar opposite end of the wealth-happiness connection more effectively than HBO’s “Succession,” a viciously funny, Emmy-winning satire of the American mega-rich, whose third season started last month following a two-year hiatus prompted by the pandemic.
Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows the ultra-wealthy Roy family, whose aging patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) is a right-wing media mogul in the Rupert Murdoch vein. Befitting the show’s title, much of the drama has involved Logan’s decision over which his acolytes or adult children is most fit to inherit his declining empire.
The story picks up moments after the events of the second-season cliffhanger finale, in which Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) made a public move to take down his father following disturbing revelations involving the cruise line operated by the family company, Waystar Royco.
The ongoing internecine fight for control finds Logan and his other children — Roman (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Connor (Alan Ruck) — privately jetting to seemingly every absurd luxury setting and gleaming high-rise on the planet, each more misery-producing than the last.
“Succession’s” running joke is that each contender for Logan’s tarnished throne has been so warped by the family’s wealth and privilege that they are barely functional as human beings, let alone potential corporate CEOs.
A question thus far unanswered is why any of them would want what looks like the world’s worst job, apart from having been trained to seek power for its own sake, and having grown up so deprived of parental nurturing that no other form of validation will ever be available to them.
The best moments on “Succession” are when the Roy family’s excesses and depravities are shown through the eyes of ordinary, less damaged people.
During a family softball game in the pilot episode, Roman offers the child of a landscaper a million dollars if he hits a home run; he fails and gets a non-disclosure agreement instead.
In the season-two premiere, the catering staff at the family’s summer home grimly empties lavish platters of lobster into trash bins because they sat in a room that smelled weird.
By the end of the new season’s third episode, Kendall’s manic crusade against Waystar Royco has already collapsed, despite his access to all the “cool tweets” (and, presumably, cocaine) money can buy.
And the audience surrogate for his latest trainwreck is fan favorite Greg (Nicholas Braun) — the Roy family’s idiot cousin and the world’s least probable sex symbol — who in the most recent episode bought a $40,000 watch that doesn’t work, just to feel he belongs in that world.
About that wealth study: The researchers also found that a $75,000 annual income is usually where a person’s level of happiness stops increasing alongside their earnings.
Poor Greg. All he really needed for a decent shot at being happy was a salary that wouldn’t even buy him two of those useless watches.
