The concept of “quiet quitting” now spreading across social media is a new term for an old idea. It’s a form of soft workplace rebellion where unhappy employees, rather than leaving their jobs, are emotionally disengaging from their work and giving up on the idea of going “above and beyond” what their role requires.
It’s based on the radical idea that people should only do the work for which they’re paid, and that jobs should not dominate their lives if the compensation does not justify it. Quiet quitting prioritizes time with friends, family and personal passions over career ambitions.
This is a natural pendulum swing away from the Millennial-professional concept of “hustle culture,” which meant getting ahead (or merely staying afloat) by outperforming everybody else, even if it required extra hours, being accessible around the clock and letting work consume and define you.
And it makes sense, given the seemingly endless reports of dehumanizing work conditions throughout the economy, whether it’s an Amazon warehouse that aggressively monitors worker activity or an ostensibly autonomous home office. For example, the New York Times last week reported on the rise of digital productivity monitoring tools that allow employers to measure remote workers’ engagement using surveillance technology.
Even so, employee engagement is on the wane. According to Gallup, the number of people who say they are “involved in and enthusiastic about their work” declined for the first time in a decade from 2020 to 2021.
Gallup’s survey found the lowest level of worker engagement among Gen Z employees, who are broadcasting their disengagement in Tiktok videos that are to their generation what dorm-room “Fight Club” posters were to mine. (“You are not your job,” Tyler Durden always reminded us.)
So it’s interesting that the most exciting current TV series centering this ascendant demographic, HBO’s “Industry,” is about a group of young adults who are professionally ambitious to a degree that seems pathological.
The show, whose second season debuted earlier this month, follows a group of London 20-somethings working at Pierpoint, a financial firm that does, I don’t know, money stuff. Their workplace is cutthroat, their work-life boundaries are nonexistent and their managers couldn’t give two farts about their mental health or emotional wellbeing.
“Industry” often is described as a cross-pollination of two other HBO hits. It shares with “Succession” a setting in the world of high-stakes dealmaking and asset trading, whose specifics often are unintelligible, morally questionable and generally beside the point. Its glossy texture and stylish soundtrack recall the teen melodrama “Euphoria,” even though the characters’ constant chemical and sexual debauchery is considerably more age-appropriate.
The protagonist is a young, hypercompetent woman from New York named Harper (Myha’la Herrold), who lied about her education and background to land a tryout on Pierpoint’s Cross Product Sales desk, which is where people yell at each other about buying and selling. In Harper’s mind, it’s “the closest thing to a meritocracy there is.”
Whether or not that’s true, Harper, by the end of season one, was enough of a standout among her exhausted, Margaret Thatcher-worshipping peers to score a coveted permanent position on the sales floor.
She returns to the office post-pandemic and executes a career-making score after befriending a Jeff Bezos-type tech billionaire played by Jay Duplass. In the process, she outmaneuvers her middle-aged mentor, Eric (Ken Leung), who in the most recent episode was moved from the Pierpoint trading floor to a lower-intensity position in client relations.
This would mean plenty of time with his family and the healthier sort of work-life balance more and more people seem to crave. But for somebody who’s spent decades in an adrenalized sales environment, the involuntary pasturing — sort of a forced quiet quitting — feels like a death sentence.
It speaks to the mastery of “Industry,” created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, that the series turns its premise into gripping prestige television while cultural headwinds are clearly blowing in the opposite direction. And it’s the kind of escapism best enjoyed after closing one’s laptop at 5 p.m. and fully disconnecting from the day’s work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.