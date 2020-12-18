By now, several network and streaming TV series have weaved the pandemic into their storylines. A handful of limited releases — such as Hulu’s “Love In the Time of Corona,” NBC’s “Connecting ...” or Netflix’s “Social Distance” — have mined it for direct inspiration. Did you realize “Grey’s Anatomy” was still on? Neither did I, but its current season is all COVID all the time.
Maybe some of this stuff is good? But it seems kind of soon for movies and TV shows to meaningfully contextualize this period of life when we’re all still very much living through it. What’s poignant now, though, is storytelling that looks back on society’s jolt into the chaos and uncertainty of our COVID year, when at about the same time we all gazed over that “oh, this is really happening” precipice.
A powerful example is the series “How To With John Wilson,” whose first season recently concluded on HBO and is available through HBO Max. It’s a hard show to describe, but in essence it’s a personal video essay disguised as a documentary about contemporary human behavior, created by a filmmaker who follows his camera around New York City while the pageant of human idiosyncrasy unfolds in moving and surprising ways.
Wilson, who is millennial-aged and socially anxious, apparently has spent the last decade obsessively annotating and filming the quotidian details of his life. Each episode is a half-hour collage of guy-on-the-street footage that begins with Wilson trying to conquer an ordinary task: episodes titles include “How to Put Up Scaffolding,” “How to Improve Your Memory” and “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto.”
He’ll explore his city in a roundabout search for answers, invariably getting led down rabbit holes, both mundane and existentially heavy, by the people he encounters and the unconventional ideas they plant in his head.
For example: In “How to Cover Your Furniture,” Wilson’s searching for plastic sheathing to stop his cat from scratching a new chair becomes a somber meditation on the connections people form with the objects they possess — in an ultimately futile effort maintain control and thwart inevitability of decay. He concludes: “Maybe being too precious about an object will make you enjoy it less and create a low-simmering anxiety you can never escape.” Happy stuff!
“How to Split a Check” unpacks the dynamics of the awkwardest moment in every dinner with friends. But while examining the unwritten rules and norms that bind society together, or at least used to, Wilson inadvertently mourns what feel like customs from a bygone age of human life. When’s the last time any of us split a check?
On “How to Make Small Talk,” he investigates the finer points of human interaction with a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” level of granularity. Later exhausted by all the socializing, Wilson books himself a vacation, only to discover, hilariously, that his hotel is the site of a hedonistic MTV Spring Break soiree. But somehow, he forms a strangely moving mini-friendship with a partier who seems to have no idea what’s going on with this guy pointing his camera everywhere.
We don’t know either, really. Wilson narrates everything in the second person and rarely appears on screen. References to his own life are fleeting until the season’s sixth and final episode, when he returns to New York from a ski trip to find the city upended by COVID’s first wave.
Store shelves, restaurants and buses are empty, while grocery lines are apocalyptic. Cabs have tissue boxes affixed to their doors. John can no longer spend time with the elderly landlady who’s always making him food. Everyone stays inside. The social conventions that once bedeviled the narrator have left behind a weird vacuum.
Here, “How To” reveals itself as a moving elegy for the world we lost at the beginning of a grim and deadly story that, despite new glimmers of hope, is still unfolding.
