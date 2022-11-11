‘The White Lotus,” a splashy entry in the prestige-TV canon of shows that make rich jerks look miserable, was one of the most successful projects created during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facing difficult production conditions but a growing appetite for streaming content, HBO asked the writer and filmmaker Mike White if he could quickly create a story that was self-contained and confined to a single location — such as a quarantine-friendly hotel or vacation spot.
The resulting series, set at a luxury Hawaiian resort, generated a long tail of cultural discourse after appearing in summer 2021. Aside from being a serviceably entertaining murder mystery, “The White Lotus” was a gleeful skewering of, well, the sort of people who take luxury Hawaiian resort vacations either to self-actualize or to avoid their first-world problems.
The limited series became a ratings hit and scored a whopping 20 Emmy nominations, of which it won 10. So the inevitable next chapter of what’s now apparently an anthology show, which debuted earlier this month, picks up where season one left off, in theme and structure if not plot and character.
Again, a body turns up at a White Lotus resort, this time in Sicily. And again, we flash back to the arrival of a boatload of guests, one of whom probably will leave their pampered seaside vacation in a body bag.
Jennifer Coolidge, an Emmy winner for her performance in the first season, returns as Tanya, a flighty, vulnerable heiress whose fortune insulates her from reality but has left her emotionally impoverished. She’s travels with her new husband Greg (Jon Ries) to Italy, where it’s clear the storybook romance they enjoyed in the first season has not blossomed into a satisfying marriage.
The rest of the cast is new: Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharp) are newly wealthy and on an awkward couples’ vacation with Ethan’s old roommate Cameron (Theo James) and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy).
Dominic (Michael Imperioli), a big-shot Hollywood producer, has brought his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) on a trip to explore their Sicilian roots but also to avoid fallout from his infidelity at home. Meanwhile Albie strikes up a romance with Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), Tanya’s exasperated personal assistant.
Oh good, you might be thinking, another bunch of rich people and their super-relatable problems. Thankfully, we also see the guests through the eyes of the harried hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) and a pair of local sex workers, played by Beatrice Granno and Simona Tabasco, who subsist via the revolving door of upscale clientele.
If any throughline has emerged after two episodes, it’s the elusiveness of intimacy. Tanya and Greg try with limited success to reignite their romance. Harper sublimates her sexual frustration into an antognistic relationship with the couple’s vacation companions. Albie and Portia are cute but badly misaligned. Meanwhile, there’s that body.
All of this is breezy and insubstantial, which is actually a good thing. The first season went to great lengths to hit cultural hot buttons: white privilege, class stratification, wokeness, etc. Naturally, this provoked plenty of discussion, but by setting the story in the Hawaiian tourist economy, White bit off more than he really seemed interested in chewing.
Listening to rich people debate the ethics of wealth distribution, for instance, could be hard to take seriously when the backdrop was a history of violent colonization and the ongoing exploitation of a native culture, which the series treated as subtext but did not explore in depth.
Moving the story to Italy relieves “The White Lotus” of at least some of that baggage. The new characters aren’t qualified to worry about anything besides their diminishing romantic lives, and they don’t pretend otherwise.
Its downscaled thematic ambition, plus the missing word-of-mouth novelty that the first season enjoyed, makes the new chapter of “The White Lotus” feel like the kind of show it probably should have been from the beginning: a stylish, well-crafted piece of escapism where the stakes are fairly low. For everyone besides the corpse, that is.
