The only thing Ticketmaster will admit it did wrong during the Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale debacle was underestimate the demand. And that lack of self-awareness is yet another good reason to loathe Ticketmaster.
The company said unprecedented online traffic overloaded its system when select tickets were released last Tuesday for Swift’s first tour in five years, leading to hours-long waits, exorbitant prices, unexpected add-on fees, widespread anguish and probably a lot of pre-ruined Christmases.
Then, after moving some 2 million tickets, Ticketmaster canceled the public sale that had been scheduled for last Friday, citing “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”
Everyone is unhappy about this, including Swift, who said Ticketmaster had assured her team it could handle the rush, and several lawmakers who criticized the company’s monopolistic dominance of its industry.
And late last week it was reported that the Justice Department has been investigating Ticketmaster — which in 2010 merged with the concert promoter Live Nation — for alleged violations of antitrust laws.
So could the bad PR, the long-overdue federal scrutiny and the collective wrath of the Swifties actually finish the job my dudes in Pearl Jam started in the ‘90s, which is to loosen Ticketmaster’s stranglehold on the concert industry?
Ticketmaster has always been an easy target. But the company’s much-hated “convenience” fees are only part of the story.
It helps to understand the economics of concert tickets, which can be a fun study in the mechanics of supply and demand, at least for anyone who wasn’t personally heartbroken (or bankrupted) during the Swift fiasco.
It might not feel this way anymore, but concert tickets tend to be priced below market value. That’s because venues always want bigger crowds in order to maximize other revenue sources (refreshments, merch, etc.) And artists don’t want to seem greedy, especially if their fans are mostly young or working-class.
But artificially low ticket prices create the conditions for a secondary market in which those tickets are snatched up and resold by third parties at a huge markup.
Pre-internet, these were the guys standing outside the venue, yelling “TICKETS!” (I’m not sure if “scalping” is still an acceptable term for this, but that’s who I mean.) The modern, scaled version of this is the ticket brokerage industry, where companies such as StubHub, Vivid Seats and Ticket Liquidator nab as many tickets as possible for resale, often at many times their face value.
On paper, this is simply the free market in action. If people are willing to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars above the original price, what’s wrong with letting them?
Nothing, if that’s all that was happening. But according to several lawsuits and media investigations, Ticketmaster has spent years manipulating that resale market, inflating demand, gouging prices and reaping huge profits from it. Often with artists’ knowledge and participation, it reportedly has worked with brokers to reserve large blocks of tickets for the secondary market without ever making them available to the public first.
It acquired its own brokerage company, TicketsNow, in 2008, and was later sued after apparently withholding tickets from the public and sending buyers directly to its own reseller. The company eventually launched its own exchange platform to handle reselling in-house (and of course double dip on its fees).
Consumer backlash has compelled Ticketmaster to subdue the secondary market, or at least look like it’s trying to. One tactic is “dynamic” pricing, which tries to respond to demand in real time, like surge pricing in a ride-sharing app.
Another, the Verified Fan system, is a baffling process that authenticates buyers based on “engagement” with an artist. With the Swift presale, this reportedly required fans to purchase expensive merchandise just for the chance to wait in line. (For that you can partly thank Swift herself, who has been using this system since 2017.)
Ticketmaster claims this kept most tickets away from resellers last week.
Whether or not you choose to believe this, you can still get nosebleed seats at Detroit’s Ford Field for one of Swift’s shows in June, starting around $600 on StubHub, and you just might save Swiftmas after all.
