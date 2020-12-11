A few years ago, some sharp-eyed internet person made a collage of promotional posters for recent Hallmark Channel original Christmas romantic-comedy movies, pointing out how carefully the network sticks to a specific, uh, formula.
The movies have titles, written in sparkling gold font, such as “A Wish For Christmas,” “With Love, Christmas,” “A Christmas Cottage” and “Angel of Christmas.” Each image shows a couple in front of a twinkling tree, in a well-decorated interior space or a postcard-worthy outdoor winter setting, wearing green and red sweaters.
Surely, the couple seemed incompatible at first! Maybe they were even adversaries! Perhaps the guy was a property developer who needed to close a deal by Christmas Eve and instead fell for the small-business owner — perchance, a conventionally attractive single woman — standing in his way.
Or maybe the woman was an ambitious divorcee from the city who came home to a small town for the holidays, where a brawny widower found time to melt her icy heart when he wasn’t chopping firewood. Who knows?!
Some of the setups change, but one thing about the annual game of holiday romantic comedy bingo almost never does: the onscreen cheer is overwhelmingly Caucasian and heterosexual. Hallmark is the easiest target for mockery, but many outlets release holiday feel-goodery in similar quantities and rates of nondiversity.
So maybe it’s not surprising that the world seems to have fallen in love, sincerely or otherwise, with “Happiest Season,” a romcom on Hulu that is paint-by-numbers seasonal fluff with one key difference: it’s about a lesbian couple. The film broke streaming records on Hulu when it debuted over Thanksgiving and has become the subject of online obsession in the weeks since.
Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star as Abby and Harper, respectively, who are in a serious but new-ish relationship. Harper spontaneously invites Abby to spend Christmas with her family — wealthy suburbanites who are involved in conservative politics — but doesn’t tell Abby until the drive home that she still isn’t out to them.
That premise supplies the necessary hour-and-a-half of dramatic tension and sitcom hijinks, as Abby tries to pass as a “friend” and Harper tries to pass as straight while contending with the formative anxieties that nobody can inflame quite like parents, siblings and high school friends.
But the ruse gets harder to sustain as the movie wears on, particularly for poor Abby, who is subjected to indignities that almost feel sadistic. She’s shoved to the side while Harper socializes, stuck in the family’s basement and forced to deny who she is, so her partner can maintain a false identity for people whose love is conditioned on conformity and competitive achievement.
Abby is rescued — and in many ways, the whole film is rescued — by supporting performances from Dan Levy (of “Schitt’s Creek” fame) as her best friend, and Aubrey Plaza as Riley, an ex from Harper’s past who can relate to the experience of being hidden by the person she loves.
Like most of the internet, I spent “Happiest Season” rooting for Abby to dump Harper and hook up with Riley. And eventually Harper’s inability to be honest with her family instigates a blowup that feels necessary, overdue and possibly unfixable. (I’d say “spoiler alert,” but this kind of movie requires a fight/breakup before a reconciliation.)
But Levy then delivers a heartfelt monologue about what it really means to come out to family, the terror of the moment and the uncertainty of what comes next, and how that’s ultimately a solitary journey.
Mainstream movies still rarely center queer experiences, and almost never in ways that are so disarming and direct. Unfortunately, this moment feels imported from a more substantive film — because, sure enough, the holiday romcom machinery needs to get everyone in front of the tree for a sentimental photo, sweaters and all, before the credits.
But in brief flashes, “Happiest Season” feels momentous, if only as a reminder that the long march toward LGBTQ equality should include broader representation in some of pop culture’s blandest forms of entertainment.
