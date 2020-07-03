Earlier this week, it occurred to me that I’d never seen the most successful film ever made — a glaring blind spot on the resume of anyone who would claim to write insightfully about popular culture, or whatever it is I do.
We’re not talking about “Titanic,” or a “Star Wars” movie or any of the others variously holding the all-time box office crown, like “Avengers: Endgame” or (checks notes) “Avatar.” No, no, the highest-grossing movie of all time, when adjusted for inflation, is none other than “Gone With the Wind,” the swooning epic set in the Civil War-era American South.
So I decided to finally watch it. Gulp.
The 1939 film, all four hours of it, is available on several streaming platforms, but has been in the news lately because HBO temporarily held it back from release when launching the new HBO Max service until a disclaimer was added to address some of its ... issues. That’s because “Gone With the Wind” is as racist as it is long, which is to say: very.
It now appears on HBO Max with an introduction by the Black film scholar Jacqueline Stewart, who explains that while “Gone With the Wind” remains “one of the most enduringly popular films of all time” and a work of “undeniable cultural significance,” its depiction of southern slavery is incorrect, incomplete and offensively romanticized. The film’s African-American actors, Stewart notes, were forbidden from attending the premiere.
The film itself is a dewy-eyed love letter to the Antebellum South, full of decadent pageantry, lavish production and sun-dappled cinematography that took advantage of the finest talent and technology money could buy at the time. It stars Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara, the daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, and largely follows her various romantic and personal tragedies in the years before and after the Civil War.
The story is famously melodramatic, complete with double-crossed lovers running up and down staircases and fainting heartbrokenly with backs of hands to their foreheads and so forth. If “Gone With the Wind” could ever be viewed out of context, its first half manages to tell a gripping war story, as blustery men enlist to fight for the land of “Cavaliers and Cotton Fields,” as described in the film’s opening titles, a “pretty world” where “Gallantry took its last bow” — unaware that they’re heading off to get slaughtered.
But it’s hard to imagine any sentient viewer in 2020 getting past the easily debunkable “lost cause” nostalgia the film promotes. Give or take, of course, President Trump, who earlier this year told a crowd of supporters he wished there were more movies like “Gone With the Wind,” after a Korean film, “Parasite” won the Academy Award for best picture. I’m sure there was no reason, none at all, that “Gone With the Wind” was the first movie he thought of.
Even at the time of its release, “Gone With the Wind” generated controversy and protests for whitewashing the horrors of slavery, for its idyllic depiction plantation life, for presenting Black characters as caricatures and for perpetuating stereotypes that persisted across generations.
There are jolly field “workers” who happily tend the cotton till “quittin’ time,” and the little boys who cling to the bell that the benevolent plantation “overseer” rings to signal an end to the day’s work. There are slave children who happily fan the little girls sleeping in the plantation house with peacock feathers.
And there is Mammy, the devoted “servant” whose very name became shorthand for a demeaning character type. When the great Hattie McDaniel received an Academy Award for that role, becoming the first African-American performer to win such an honor, she wasn’t allowed to sit with the other performers at the ceremony.
Statues honoring the Confederacy are toppling all over America. “Gone With the Wind” is a different sort of monument, one that couldn’t be buried even if we wanted to, so influential and pernicious are its images. One peek at any day’s headlines should be enough of a reminder that we still live in a nation that has chosen this as its all-time favorite film.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.