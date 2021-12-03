"Let It Be” is almost nobody’s favorite Beatles album, but its creation remains one of the most intensely debated and mythologized chapters in rock music history.
In early 1969, the world’s greatest band entered a studio to film themselves writing and rehearsing a collection of stripped-down songs for a live televised performance. They ended up scrapping the project (tentatively titled “Get Back”) after three weeks, following a haphazard rooftop concert that would be their last live performance.
The album that was pieced together from those sessions and released in 1970 as “Let It Be” injected some chronological disarray into the already murky story of the Beatles’ eventual breakup, since the actual last Beatles album, the masterful “Abbey Road,” came out first in 1969. (For some reason, I found this hugely confusing during my initial burst of teenaged Beatles fandom.)
Conventional wisdom is that the “Get Back” sessions tore apart a band that already was fraying artistically and personally. Supposedly, John Lennon was disengaged and strung out; Paul McCartney resented John’s relationship with Yoko Ono; George Harrison resented Paul’s tightening creative grip; and Ringo Starr ... well, he’s still the happiest person in any room he enters, and why wouldn’t he be?
A little-seen feature-length documentary assembled from the footage and released alongside the album reinforced a breakup narrative from which McCartney has generally emerged as the villain. But the 50-plus hours of video and 150-plus hours of audio recordings otherwise remained vaulted for nearly a half-century until Peter Jackson, director of the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” trilogies, was granted access.
The sounds and images have been painstakingly restored and edited into a landmark eight-hour documentary, “The Beatles: Get Back,” a viewing event that somehow over-delivers on the hype. Presented in three installments on Disney+, it’s a holiday feast for Beatles diehards and scholars.
Jackson’s “Get Back” consists almost entirely of rehearsal and studio footage: the band running songs, bickering over business and digging for new material. They’re working out lyrics, developing vocal harmonies, debating chord changes and guitar parts. They’re horsing around, repeating inside jokes and reminiscing about their earlier days with intense self-awareness. They’re acting their ages, which, unbelievably, are only their mid-to-late 20s.
Casual fans might find it boring. But for anyone who has ever attempted to make art collaboratively, it’s an insightful and often harrowing deconstruction of the creative process. We’re watching the silliness, frustration, tedium and occasional magic that happens at any band rehearsal or recording session ... except, my god, it’s the Beatles.
When the magic does happen, it’s exhilarating. It’s Paul solving the chords to “Let It Be” while the others argue about a TV performance that will never happen. It’s Paul, George and Ringo vamping on a two-chord pattern while Paul mumbles some words around a melody that stunningly, out of thin air, turns into the song “Get Back.” It’s the band coming alive when their friend Billy Preston’s keyboard fleshes out Lennon’s “Don’t Let Me Down.”
The mystery of why that song didn’t appear on the album remains unknown, as does the precise cause of the breakup. We see that Paul was the taskmaster holding everything together, not a control freak. Yoko was a centering presence for John, not a party-crashing intruder. George was a maturing songwriter rightly embittered by playing third fiddle, not a petulant diva.
But actually seeing George’s temporary walkout is jaw-dropping for anyone who grew up ingesting Beatles lore. “I’m leaving the band now,” he says calmly after one too many tussles with Paul, then just leaves. More astonishing still is the secretly recorded conversation between Paul and John where they share the blame for George’s mistreatment and try to figure out how to keep the band together.
Ultimately, they couldn’t, but no single specific thing broke the Beatles up in the end, other than what brought them together in the first place: time and circumstance. Whether they say it out loud during “Get Back” or not, they were each, in their own way, ready to move on. All things, as George would say, must indeed pass.
