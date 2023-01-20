I’ll describe four dishes. Three of them have been served at Noma, a groundbreaking restaurant in Denmark widely considered the finest dining establishment on the planet. See if you can figure out which one doesn’t belong.
1. Barbecued aged wild duck in a mushroom truffle seaweed sauce with chestnut flatbread; 2. Brunoise-cut apple cube salad with elderberry kombucha broth; 3. Reindeer penis ragout on a bed of Nordic leaves; 4. Raw local oyster in a mignonette emulsion with lemon caviar.
If you guessed No. 3, I’m sorry, you’re wrong. Noma has indeed served phallic deer meat in stews as well as salads, to the delight of well-heeled food tourists who flock there for absurdly expensive meals and the rest of us who follow on Instagram.
But despite pioneering many of the concepts now standardized in fine dining, the Nordic-themed eatery has never offered raw oysters with that precise combination of saucing and garnishment.
It’s actually an appetizer that appears early in “The Menu,” a pitch-black comedy set in the world of upscale dining. It’s served to a group of one-percenters traveling by boat to a hyper-exclusive dining experience at Hawthorn, a restaurant on a secluded private island operated by the revered chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).
Newly available on HBO Max following a limited theatrical run late last year, “The Menu” has the basic structure of a horror film, to the extent that the audience can probably gauge a character’s chances of survival based on their first lines of dialogue.
Generally they’re not a likable bunch, aside from the protagonist/obvious Final Girl, Margot (Ana Taylor-Joy). The guest list also includes a washed up actor (John Leguizamo); a snooty food critic (Janet McTeer); a trio of finance bros (Rob Yang, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr) and a couple of bored, decadent regulars (Reed Birney, Aimee Carrero).
Margot accompanies Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), a pretentious foodie who talks about “mouthfeel” and is less interested in her than in surreptitiously photographing each course. Naturally, he is delighted by Slowik’s “breadless bread plate.”
Violent mayhem commences as it becomes clear the Hawthorn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.