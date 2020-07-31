During an ordinary summer, we’d be approaching the low point of the movie release calendar.
August is famously a dumping ground for films that are neither good enough for awards season, nor bankable enough to compete with all the holiday-weekend superhero blockbusters, all the superfluous franchise reboots and all the Disney remakes with problematic elements removed.
But alas, in order to be delighted or disappointed by a summer’s worth of new movies ... there would need to be a summer’s worth of new movies.
While several major releases have been made available through streaming services, 2020 will remain something of a lost summer, as multiplexes around the country remain closed until the prospect of sitting in a dark room full of strangers becomes at least marginally less terrifying.
A few movies have managed to fit neatly inside our new reality. One standout is “The Vast of Night,” a smart U.F.O. thriller by first-time filmmaker Andrew Patterson, which cleverly evokes 1950s Americana, unfolding a suspenseful tale of lights-in-the-sky paranoia while deploying Norman Rockwell tropes that are equal parts loving and critical. It was released via Amazon Prime in May, following a marketing campaign in which the film briefly screened at select drive-in theaters for 50 cents a ticket.
That’s a clever pairing of subject matter and setting with the grimmer realities of life in 2020 America. Drive-in theaters are a particularly poignant artifact of mid-century boomer nostalgia that also happen to be one of the only available ways to watch a movie outside of one’s home. Seemingly always in danger and decline, they stand as monuments to movies as they used to be watched — and, by extension, life as it used to be lived.
Until now, anyway. While the ordinary moviegoing experience remains on hold, drive-in theaters suddenly are the most viable entertainment outlets in America — which, at least anecdotally, suggests the American appetite for communal moviegoing will emerge from the COVID-19 crisis intact, whenever that actually happens.
Starting in August, Walmart will convert 160 of its parking lots into makeshift drive-in theaters across the country. Somewhere around 10 drive-ins still operate in Michigan, the closest being the Cherry Bowl Drive-In Theatre in Honor, which opened for weekend double features in late June.
My partner and I took a weekend trip to the Getty Drive-In, which is in Muskegon, for a late-night double feature of “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World.” It was the first crowd event I’d attended since probably February, and if I’m breaking quarantine to watch a movie in public, you’d better believe it’s going to involve people getting eaten by dinosaurs.
I don’t know what an ordinary Saturday night would have looked like; my last visit was many years and many technological advances ago. But the place was jam-packed with vehicles whose windshields or open hatchbacks faced one of four screens in each corner of a large field.
Families tossed Frisbees and footballs to each other from safe distances. Young kids perched precariously on the roof of a van, dancing excitedly to the radio and earning the applause of nearby visitors for some admittedly sick moves. The couple in an adjacent spot eyed us warily as if we were going to interrupt whatever was occurring below the line of visibility.
As the sun dropped below the trees and stars dotted the night sky, the screen flickered to life. The energy was like a collective exhale or the sudden loosening of a taut rubber band. We drank wine and watched the dinosaurs eat everyone they were supposed to. For a few hours, life during this trial run of the apocalypse was an enjoyable, if not exactly hopeful, version of the America Rockwell imagined, only warped in some unmistakably surreal ways.
Like the tentative eye contact you make in the concession line with any stranger responsible enough to wear a mask. It’s a reminder that certain things, like our desire to gather and watch movies, can survive almost anything, even if the world where we watch them has changed forever.
