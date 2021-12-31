Netflix’s new film “Don’t Look Up” begins with the discovery of something horrifying: Leonardo DiCaprio’s idea of a Michigan accent.
There’s more. Written and directed by Adam McKay, the apocalyptic comedy stars DiCaprio as Randall, a Michigan State University astronomy professor, and Jennifer Lawrence as Kate, a graduate student who during a routine night of stargazing notices something startling: A massive, previously unknown comet is hurtling directly toward Earth and will kill all of humanity in just over six months. Fun holiday viewing for the whole family!
The ensuing story — whose stellar cast also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance and Ariana Grande — asks what would happen today if we knew life on Earth was doomed. Perhaps not surprisingly from a filmmaker whose two previous movies were dark-hearted comedies about, respectively, the 2008 financial crisis and the vice presidency of Dick Cheney, the answer is that we would not handle it particularly well.
Kate and Randall’s calculations are confirmed by NASA, and the scientific consensus is dire. The next step is mobilizing political leaders and the public into collective action, and if you’ve ever seen “Dr. Strangelove,” the landmark 1960s satire McKay is clearly trying to evoke, you can imagine how smoothly that process goes.
President Janie Orlean (a cigarette-smoking, scenery-chewing Streep) and her chief of staff/large adult son (Hill) agree to “assess” the threat, but not before the upcoming midterms. The scientists make their case in the media, where the current digital-news ecosystem of Twitter virality and instant meme-driven audience feedback is less than hospitable to their bummer of a story about, you know, the impending certain death of every person on the planet.
News of the comet gets barely enough web traffic to generate more than a day’s worth of chatter. Randall and Kate get a few minutes on a brainless “Morning Joe”-style news talk show, where their Midwestern-ness — including those long A’s delivered with the trademark exaggerated nasal pinch — fails to incite public passion sufficient to the challenge.
The exposure does turn Randall into a figure of Anthony Fauci-like gravitas, but the work of centering science in the mainstream discourse soon takes a back seat to his new duties as a celebrity. There also is a depressingly familiar-feeling denialist backlash that becomes louder, dumber and more politicized as doomsday looms. “Don’t Look Up” gets its title from the slogan Orlean’s supporters start chanting at rallies when the comet’s very existence becomes a culture war issue, even after it’s visible to the naked eye.
“Don’t Look Up” exists in a world where scientists lack judgment, politicians are venal and corrupt, media personalities are vain and frivolous and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs are egomaniacal super-villains. The funniest character is a tech guru played by Mark Rylance as a hybrid of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and that guy from the Heaven’s Gate suicide cult, who aborts an “Armageddon”-style plan to blow up the comet after discovering it contains trillions of dollars in potentially extractable resources.
I’m not sure whether the film is subtle enough to be considered an allegory. If effective satire wields irony like a scalpel, “Don’t Look Up” is a sledgehammer. Everyone, protagonists included, comes off looking bad and at least a little culpable. Whether the comet represents climate change or COVID-19 depends on the joke McKay is trying to land (sometimes successfully, often not), but the message is the same either way: nobody’s coming to rescue us.
More than any other satire, “Don’t Look Up” resembles Mike Judge’s misanthropic cult classic “Idiocracy,” which imagined a distant-future version of humanity that has evolved so far backwards — thanks to centuries of dysgenics, anti-intellectualism and rapacious capitalism — that ordinary people are almost too stupid to survive.
McKay at least reverses the blame. Earth is doomed by its own idiocy, sure, but “Don’t Look Up” punches toward the predators atop our economic and geopolitical food chains. Which is progress, I guess, but it doesn’t make us any less screwed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.