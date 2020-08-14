What comes to mind if I mention Godzilla? Surely, campy Japanese disaster films with low-budget special effects? Cheesy monsters and bad English dubbing? Panicked citizens fleeing through cities besieged by cartoonish reptilian creatures? Terrible American remakes?
A lot of the “Godzilla” movies are undoubtedly bad. Spanning 36 films of widely varying quality, it’s recognized as the longest-running continuous film franchise, ubiquitous in pop culture on either side of the Pacific Ocean, fodder for parody and a source of reliably reboot-able intellectual property.
Yet, the essence of these films is tragic and even beautiful, particularly in the original work, 1954’s “Godzilla” (or “Gojira”) directed by Ishiro Honda, available as part of the Criterion Collection. The version eventually shown to U.S. audiences was edited to centralize an American perspective, but Honda’s vision remains unexpectedly timely decades later.
Last week was the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which preceded Japan’s surrender to the U.S. military and the conclusion of World War II. The Godzilla movies become harder to mock the more they’re viewed for what they actually are — a nation’s popular art working through a collective trauma that has never fully healed. As Kimmy Yam wrote last week in a piece for NBC News, many Japanese viewers left “Godzilla” screenings in tears.
The scenes of urban devastation, a terrorized populace and a prehistoric horror awakened by nuclear radiation are easy to connect to the ghastly images from the aftermath of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But the Godzilla legend’s origin lies more directly in an obscure nuclear tragedy that impacted Japan nine years after the war ended.
A few months before Honda began work on “Godzilla,” a Japanese fishing boat called the Lucky Dragon No. 5 entered the U.S. military’s Castle Bravo hydrogen-bomb test zone around the Bikini Atoll and was accidentally irradiated in a blast that catastrophically exceeded expectations. One fisherman died in the immediate aftermath and became the world’s first peacetime nuclear casualty.
Honda’s film opens with a placid scene on a Japanese freighter, where crewmen kill time playing games and music. A blinding flash fills the sky, the vessel catches fire and sinks. The monster is stirred alongside a trauma that would have been fresh in viewers’ memories.
I have a personal connection here. My older brother, Keith, is a filmmaker who a few years ago directed a documentary about the Lucky Dragon called “Day of the Western Sunrise.” He’d read about the incident and was amazed that almost no English-language documentation existed.
He interviewed surviving fishermen and set their story to animation. I composed the musical score and, early in 2019, accompanied him to Japan for some screenings, including one in Yaizu, the home village of the Lucky Dragon fishermen, where a yearly conference honors the anti-nuclear movement that rose in the incident’s aftermath. We’d planned to visit one of the elderly fishermen in his hospital bed, but he died while we were on the plane; we instead attended his funeral.
Our trip generated attention in Japanese media, which seemed bewildered that American storytellers were interested all these years later. We’d respond in interviews that, as citizens of a nation responsible for grave harm, we felt a duty to reflect on the consequences of actions committed in our name.
The Lucky Dragon incident was a lesser tragedy than either of the atomic bombings, obviously, but its shadow stretches through the decades. And while the documentary didn’t get into “Godzilla,” that connection has always fascinated me, revealing in that story a haunting power that a half-century of silly remakes cannot undo.
“As long as nuclear weapons or nuclear power exists, Godzilla will never not be relevant,” Kazu Watanabe, head of film at the Japan Society, said in the NBC News piece. “Godzilla reminds us that we have the terrible power to create our own monsters and contribute to our own destruction.”
On a smaller scale, so do the stories of a dwindling group of fishermen, their lives a flash on the horizon of history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.