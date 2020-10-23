It was strange, in what felt like the 300th weekend of this year, to settle in and watch “American Utopia” — the Spike Lee film of David Byrne’s Broadway show of the same name — because every word I can think of to describe America in 2020 is an antonym for “utopia.”
But experiencing the film, newly available on the HBO Max streaming service, is to feel that cynicism melt away. What Byrne conjures and what Lee captures is a convincing argument that not all hope is lost, even if only for the duration of a show’s runtime, within the dimensions of a now-shuttered performance venue.
“American Utopia” shares its title with Byrne’s 2018 album and tour, which crossed the country to ecstatic reviews and landed on Broadway for a limited run. (The film was shot in February.) Blurring the lines between a traditional concert and a choreographed piece of musical theater, “American Utopia” is a conceptual reimagining of the possibilities of live performance, the relationship between audience and artist, the very idea of a “band.”
The performance begins with Byrne — former frontman for the trailblazing art-pop outfit Talking Heads — seated at a table alone in the middle of an empty stage, holding a replica of the human brain, as one does. Musicians emerge as he performs “Here,” a song about how different parts of the mind connect to one another.
It takes a few songs for the group of musicians — about a dozen altogether, including a guitarist, bassist, keyboardist, several percussionists and two backup singers/dancers — to gather into their full might, and by the time the band roars into the Talking Heads classic “I Zimbra,” resistance will be futile.
“Band” is probably the wrong word. There is no stationary drum set or stacks of amplifiers around which to orient a typical stage plot, so no member is confined to any single place, allowing movement to shape the show as much as the music. The group coheres at different times into a guerilla marching band, an avant-garde pit orchestra and an apocalyptic color guard ensemble.
Alongside plenty of Byrne’s solo material, Talking Heads fans will find euphoric renditions of standards like “Once In a Lifetime,” “Burning Down the House,” “Road to Nowhere” and “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody),” which lowkey seems to have become one of the band’s most beloved tracks in the decades since their acrimonious breakup.
Naturally, it’s hard to discuss “American Utopia” without considering “Stop Making Sense,” the 1984 Jonathan Demme film about Talking Heads that is still widely considered the best concert movie ever made. “American Utopia” feels like a response to the ideas posed in “Stop Making Sense,” or at least an update of the premise.
Every provocative idea in that earlier film has a parallel in “American Utopia,” whether it’s the illusion-puncturing way the band assembles piece-by-piece behind the singer, how the camera lingers on each performer until they seem to become characters, or even how the ensemble’s gray attire looks like a well-tailored rebuttal to Byrne’s famously enormous suit.
But mostly, it’s how “American Utopia” matches “Stop Making Sense” for sheer joyousness, which in 2020 is more than enough reason to watch.
Byrne does offer some insight into his vision: “I wondered, what if we could eliminate everything from the stage except the stuff we care about the most? What would be left? It would be us and you.”
But the production is haunted just as much by people who aren’t there. Its conclusion is a startling — but, in context, perfect — rendition of Janelle Monae’s protest anthem “Hell You Talmbout.”
In it, Byrne and the other musicians take turns shouting the names of Black Americans killed by police.
They also did this when I saw the touring version of “American Utopia” in 2018.
Since then, of course, that list of names has become longer — a sobering reminder that any version of utopia still imaginable for America is going to require a lot more work.
