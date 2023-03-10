The theory about how “The Wizard of Oz” allegedly syncs up with Pink Floyd’s 1973 album “The Dark Side of the Moon” was the closest thing in the 1990s to a viral story, and is probably a landmark in the evolution of how unsubstantiated information circulated pre-social media.
It was first publicized in 1995 by an Indiana newspaper reporter who had picked it up from an online Floyd newsgroup in the early days of the internet. By the time I got to college a few years later, this idea was universally accepted among people whose dorm rooms contained black lights and smelled a certain way.
It was clandestine knowledge, bequeathed only to those worthy of it, that if you hit play on the “Dark Side” CD when the MGM lion roared for the third time, mystical and trippy things would happen.
But despite a few cool coincidences, the experience is underwhelming (mindstate-depending, of course). And the band — bassist/songwriter Roger Waters, guitarist David Gilmour, keyboardist Rick Wright and drummer Nick Mason — has denied the legitimacy of “Dark Side of the Rainbow” whenever asked … but they would say that, wouldn’t they?
Isn’t the whole idea actually sort of insulting, though? It wasn’t enough for a rock band to produce an era-defining work of literary depth that was both groundbreaking and broadly accessible? They also had to secretly make it an even better stoner experience than it already was?
“Dark Side” turned 50 years old last week, and it’s an odd album to revisit, since it’s never gone anywhere. It’s among the top-selling releases ever, and still holds the record for most weeks spent on the Billboard 200 album chart (something like 950). It is basically the reason laser light shows exist.
Which is to say, it’s difficult to engage with “Dark Side” simply as art, decontextualized from its place in culture. Yet there it is: a work of conceptual genius, sitting in plain sight, in almost everyone’s grandparents’ or parents’ record or CD collection and in never-ending rotation on classic-rock radio.
Everyone’s got a story about how they first encountered the record, usually accompanied by chemical transgressions and profound realizations about life’s grim realities, man. Its status as a teenage rite of passage is eternal and therefore eternally easy to caricature.
What makes “Dark Side” remarkable today is how rich an experience it provides despite its concise runtime: 10 tracks, 43 minutes, five song-songs (or six if you count “Brain Damage” and “Eclipse” separately) connected by instrumental passages infused with sampled dialogue, sequenced so each side of the LP is a continuous piece of music.
In an era when prog-rock albums stretched to ridiculous lengths, “Dark Side” is slick and efficient without sacrificing any of the expansiveness that had become the band’s trademark. (Note the looseness of “Money,” the roominess of “Any Colour You Like,” the patient grandeur of “The Great Gig in the Sky.”) It couldn’t be more perfect for vinyl or less optimized for streaming.
Thematically, the album delivers a warning about the drudgeries and heartbreaks awaiting in adulthood. It’s about how stability will elude you (“Breathe”); how life will slip away (“Time”); how capitalism will consume you (“Money”); how politics will crush you (“Us and Them”); how your own mind will betray you (“Brain Damage”); how maybe it all adds up to nothing (“Eclipse”).
Everybody who discovered “Dark Side” as a teenager in a smoky basement should sit down with it again after a few decades. Those lyrics in “Time” — “You are young and life is long, and there is time to kill today / And then one day you find 10 years have got behind you / No one told you when to run, you missed the starting gun” — hit quite differently in your 40s.
You don’t need a flashy planetarium experience to understand the timelessness of “The Dark Side of the Moon,” or some unconvincing urban legend about how it syncs up to a kids’ movie. You just need to live for a while.
