This is old news, but you can’t throw a dart at a screen these days without hitting a revived or rebooted TV series.
Last month NBC relaunched “Night Court.” Netflix has rebooted “That 70s Show” as “That 90s Show.” A new “Frasier” is coming to Paramount+. “King of the Hill” is reviving on Hulu. These join earlier reboots of “Full House,” “Roseanne,” “Sex and the City,” “Will and Grace,” “Gilmore Girls,” “The X-Files” and surely several others I’m forgetting.
What those shows mainly have in common is that lots of people watched them during their original runs. So, making more of a thing people are known to enjoy isn’t shrewd business so much as identifying the lowest-hanging piece of fruit.
The new season of “Party Down,” a comedy series that ran for two seasons on the Starz network from 2009-’10, is a different kind of reboot. The show’s original finale attracted such dismal ratings that its Nielsen score was 0.0 in the prized 18-49 demographic. (That’s something like 70,000 viewers.)
It was not, in other words, tragically killed off before its time. Pulling the plug on a show nobody watches is an even easier call than reviving something with a proven audience. And a series that sputtered out unceremoniously on an obscure cable channel more than a decade ago doesn’t exactly scream, “reboot me after 13 years.”
But “Party Down,” which has now returned for a much-belated third season, has aged into an ideal use case for the long-tail economy of streaming TV. (It airs Fridays on Starz, which is available as an add-on through Amazon Prime Video.)
The original cast included Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Megan Mullally, Lizzy Caplan, Jennifer Coolidge and Ken Marino, who played Ron, the manager of Party Down, a struggling catering company in Los Angeles. That collection of now-recognizable faces kept the show circulating through critics lists and content-platform algorithms long enough for a lost classic to become a cult favorite.
And “Party Down” in retrospect was a timelier and more perceptive single-camera workplace comedy than either of the era’s most beloved products in that format, “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.”
The series treated its Hollywood setting with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” levels of contempt. The company’s catering staff consisted of struggling performers and writers, has-been actors and industry hangers-on. Each was set at a different party, where cringe and humiliation — the primary comedic languages of the 2000s — inevitably ensued.
The desperation baked into the show’s premise makes it an inadvertent Great Recession time capsule. Everyone except Ron — a Michael Scott-like company man — thought they were slumming and that the catering gig was merely a stop en route to somewhere better. The world had other ideas.
A decade later, most of the characters (sans Caplan’s Casey) still orbit Party Down Catering closely enough that they can’t really claim to have found greener pastures. Ron dreams of one day owning the company, following apparently many intervening years of unfruitful hustle.
Henry (Scott) has given up his showbiz ambitions for a steady teaching gig but returns for extra cash. Wannabe novelist Roman (Starr) remains on staff, content to impose his intellectual superiority on his Gen Z coworkers. The beefcake actor Kyle (Ryan Hansen), gets cast for a Marvel movie but ends up back in uniform after being (rightly) internet-canceled.
Life comes fast, especially after we realize the reboot is set in the months just preceding the pandemic. Ron approaches the dawning decade with characteristically oblivious optimism: “It’s an amazing feeling to know that, for a fact, this year, 2020, is going to be the best year of my life.”
Narrator voice: It wasn’t. For any of us, and surely not Ron and his crew of unmotivated underlings.
“Party Down” now is a bitterly funny dispatch from two separate eras of American trauma: one that exposed the illusion of economic stability and a second that magnified the absurdity of performing mindless work for its own sake. For the people trying to subsist in the service sector, it’s a party that never ends.
