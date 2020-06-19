When I learned last week that the TV show “Cops” had been canceled, I had the same reaction as, I imagine, a lot of people who grew up with it constantly on in the background: “Wait, ‘Cops’ still existed?”
It sure did. For the past seven years, “Cops” has aired on the Paramount Network cable channel (formerly Spike TV), where it was still a highly rated show, if not the cultural fixture it was during its 25 seasons on Fox. That’s right, “Cops” premiered the same year as “The Simpsons,” in 1989, appearing as a low-budget time-filler for a new network in need of programming during a television writers’ strike.
A simple premise — unscripted, documentary-style footage of police working the streets across America — proved irresistible to both viewers and producers, who spent the next two decades filling network airwaves and cable with syndicated reruns and knock-offs.
“Cops” moved to cable in 2013 and was set to begin its 33rd season this month before Paramount announced it was pulling the plug following protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where he died in police custody after an officer held a knee to his throat for almost nine minutes.
Joining it in cancellation is “Live PD,” a more recent series on A&E that extended the concept by showing law enforcement across the country in a mostly live, unedited format. It was a huge hit, but A&E shut down the series this month after admitting it had deleted footage showing the death of an African-American man in the custody of police in Austin, Tex.
“Cops,” though, established the format we now know as reality TV. A typical episode followed officers on traffic stops, foot pursuits, drug busts, domestic disturbances and drunk and disorderly complaints. They would interact with, and usually arrest, a variety of small-time perpetrators while delivering candid commentary on the rigors of and dangers of their work.
If that description seems mundane, it’s because three decades of “Cops” has normalized this perspective. Here’s another way of describing “Cops” that is just as accurate: The series was police propaganda that exploited drug-war hysteria, reinforced race and class stereotypes and dehumanized vulnerable people at their worst moments for entertainment and profit.
Controversy over “Cops” long predates the widespread discussion now underway about the role of policing in America. It had long been criticized for glamorizing questionable policing practices, for showing a one-sided view of criminal justice, for violating privacy and due process and for presenting a narrow definition of crime that offered no analysis of social or economic context. Studies of the series in the 1990s and 2000s observed unmistakable patterns of racial profiling.
More recently, a podcast called “Running From Cops,” released in 2019, tracked down several people who had been arrested on the show and in some cases had their lives ruined by the notoriety it added to existing struggles with addiction or homelessness. Almost none of them could recall signing a release to appear on television, and in one instance an officer appeared to have planted evidence in order to make a dramatic arrest on camera.
The podcast analyzed hundreds of “Cops” episodes and reported that more than 90 percent of the traffic stops resulted in arrest, when in reality, it’s about 2 percent. And offenses involving drugs, prostitution or violence occurred on the show at far higher rates than in they do in real life.
Obviously, reality TV has, at best, a loose connection to reality. But “Cops” was on the air for so long that a whole generation of viewers — and, by extension, a generation of police — grew up seeing a story about law enforcement that was both sensationalized and sanitized.
With smartphones and social media, people started documenting and sharing police activity that told a very different story, eventually prompting widening social movements and demands for reform. “Cops” didn’t change much through the years, but thankfully, the world began to change around it.
