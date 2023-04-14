A quarter-century after the fact, I’m still convinced I’ve never seen anything funnier than “The John C. Reilly Files,” a gag reel from “Boogie Nights,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s cult-favorite 1997 film satirizing the porn industry.
It’s nothing but outtakes from Reilly’s performance as Reed Rothchild, the seasoned but dimwitted performer who takes the newcomer Dirk Diggler (Mark Wahlberg) under his wing in Hollywood’s adult-film underbelly.
On the downward half of the duo’s rise-and-fall narrative in the 1970s and ‘80s, their obligatory cocaine phase leads them to a recording studio, where an inept effort to make a radio hit fails spectacularly, but always leaves me howling with joy. My college roommate and I watched this as a bonus on the “Boogie Nights” collector’s-edition DVD basically on repeat for two solid years.
These special features — deleted scenes, director commentary, making-of featurettes — are one of the things I miss most about the bygone age of physical media. It was stuff we felt obligated to watch, either out of love for the movie or the sunk cost of the purchase, but which occasionally delivered something amazing.
Collectors of DVDs, Blu-Rays, vinyl albums, CDs and other retro formats have long argued for a widespread return to physical media, which, despite some recent growth in sales, remains a niche phenomenon.
There are several reasons to take the idea seriously, though. The visual and audio content is invariably better when optimized for home enjoyment, instead of compressed for streaming. Choosing from a collection you’ve built and curated is always more satisfying than scrolling Netflix endlessly or being spoon-fed by the Spotify algorithm.
But the biggest consumer-facing downside of the digital-content era is how it has obscured the idea of ownership and control, of what we’re getting in exchange for what we pay.
The streaming age has lulled us with convenience. A small subscription fee grants anyone with a wireless connection immediate access to more music, movies and TV series than they could ingest in an entire lifetime.
Which is great, but subscribers are not buying the actual song, album, movie, etc., and are instead licensing permission to stream it from the rights-holder. That might seem obvious, but the distinction is critical, because it means what we have paid to watch or hear can vanish or change at any moment.
Last year, many subscribers were outraged when nearly 70 movies and TV shows were removed from the HBO Max platform following a corporate merger. When platforms such as Apple, Google and Amazon lose rights to various titles, they can disappear even from the digital libraries of viewers who have “bought” them outright. (Check the user agreement.)
The stuff we’re paying to see can also be revised on a whim. Disney+ is full of titles whose “problematic” material has been smoothed out or excised, including Marvel superhero shows and a long list of animated movies from its own vault. Since 2020, several platforms have removed scenes or entire episodes of TV shows that seem insensitive by today’s standards.
It happens more frequently with digital books. The New York Times got a bunch of “no comments” last week when it asked publishing houses about their practice of editing ebooks after they have been purchased. “Buying an ebook,” Reggie Ugwu writes, “doesn’t necessarily mean it’s yours.”
This applies to editing errors but also content that has aged badly. Anyone who “owned” ebooks by authors such as Agatha Christie, R.L. Stine and Roald Dahl may have recently noticed changes to language now considered offensive — which most platforms’ user agreements allow copyright holders to update without a customer’s knowledge.
Whether potentially offensive art should be updated to reflect today’s standards, or erased entirely, is the subject of a culture-war debate that is vital and complicated.
But for those of us who’d prefer to make that decision ourselves, there’s an easy solution: owning the media we care about. Nothing’s getting removed from that stack of records, that bookshelf or that physical copy of “Boogie Nights” (including its infamous final shot). The film, incidentally, is available to stream on HBO Max, minus the best bonus feature ever created.
