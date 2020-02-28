Last year, the Korean boy band BTS appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and paid a winking tribute to the most famous music act ever to perform on the stage of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York.
Wearing skinny suits with Fab Four haircuts and appearing in black and white, the seven-member pop group danced and sang to screams of delight from female fans after an introduction from Colbert, who was in character as Sullivan. The theater, after all, was where the Beatles made their American TV debut more than 50 years ago at the height of the British rock and roll invasion.
It’s a bold connection to make. But it’s not necessarily hyperbolic, considering Americans’ increasing appetite for South Korean cultural exports. Within the space of a few weeks, a Korean film, “Parasite,” has won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and now an album sung predominantly in Korean has debuted atop top Billboard’s U.S. album sales chart.
That would be “Map of the Soul: 7,” the blockbuster new release from BTS, which came out last week and could mark the moment that pop music from South Korea — commonly known as K-pop — achieves the same ubiquity in the United States that it has enjoyed across the globe for the past several years.
K-pop is a bewildering phenomenon that was perhaps destined to conquer the world through sheer force. South Korea took the Motown blueprint and built an entire nation-defining industry. Monolithic Korean entertainment companies cultivate performers from childhood, training them to sing, dance, look and behave the part of pop stars.
As young adults, these stars are worshipped as members of male- or female-only “idol groups,” which are assembled in the familiar Backstreet Boys/Spice Girls format, with each member filling a prescribed personality role — the cute one, the brainy one, the rebellious one, etc. They appear in lavish big-budget music videos, sell out stadiums around the world, command vast online followings and record the trendiest pop songs money can produce.
The ethics of this? Questionable. The aesthetics? Debatable. But oh man, some of the music is amazing. You can lose whole weekends down Youtube and Spotify rabbit holes mainlining excessive, multilingual macro-pop anthems that are constructed from a mishmash of genres — European dance-pop, dubstep, hip-hop, arena rock, R&B, country — to reach the broadest global audience possible. It’s all so giddy, over-the-top and sincere that it actually takes work to not enjoy it.
To call K-pop successful is a wild understatement. BTS, the biggest idol group of them all, in 2019 generated almost $5 billion through streaming and sales revenue, merchandising and touring, which alone accounts for about three-tenths of a percent of the entire South Korean economy. “Boy With Luv” — which BTS performed on “Colbert” — has been in and out of my head for about eight months, and I’m not complaining.
“Map of the Soul: 7” is deftly constructed as both a victory lap for the group’s diehards and an introduction for a new audience. It contains tracks that appeared on last year’s mini-album, “Persona,” including “Boy With Luv,” “Make It Right” and “Jamais Vu,” each a pristine, soaring pop jam. The 14 new tracks, notably “Black Swan,” “Louder Than Bombs” and “Inner Child,” offer low-bar entry points into the vast cosmology of K-pop as well as rich examples of the form.
By pushing an American business model to its logical extreme and repurposing a half-century of popular music, BTS and many of their K-pop peers and forebears achieve a comforting familiarity. Yet thanks to the language barrier that exists for much of the audience, K-pop operates at a distance that feels disorienting. These combined sensations make K-pop a fine example of globally accessible art that succeeds by making our shared world feel both smaller and bigger all at the same time.
And the message of BTS’s expansive, overpowering, often exhausting album is that the K-pop juggernaut is probably pointless to resist. Good thing is, we shouldn’t want to.
