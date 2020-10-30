Sacha Baron Cohen’s blockbuster 2006 comedy “Borat” was, by design, an impossible act to follow.
In that film, Cohen perfected a guerrilla satire tactic, somewhat novel at the time, of doing in-character interactions with unwitting subjects, whom he’d coax into saying embarrassing or horrifying things. When the movie — full title: “Borat: Cultural Learnings of American For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’’ — became a phenomenon, his cover was effectively blown.
The mockumentary also had pulled off a trick that felt unrepeatable. Travelling the country as the unfiltered, buffoonish Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiev, Cohen exposed America as, let’s say, quite a bit less tolerant and enlightened than we would have liked to believe at the time.
The operative phrase is “at the time.” It was shocking, for instance, to watch a bar full of enthusiastic Texans engage in a wildly anti-Semitic singalong with seemingly minimal prompting, or to hear a group of white fraternity brothers casually lament the end of slavery. Fourteen years later, it’s harder to alarm people accustomed to seeing white supremacists march proudly through American cities.
So now that everyone understands we live in the America “Borat” uncovered, what could its new sequel — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” released last week on Amazon Prime — possibly accomplish? Cohen half-answered that question in “Who Is America?” a Showtime series he produced in 2018 when, in a series of new character disguises, he found a nation full of depraved bigots just one interview question away from unloading the polluted contents of their souls.
You might not remember that series because, aside from a few news-making segments, it had minimal impact. It would have been more astonishing if Cohen did NOT find, for example, a Republican lawmaker who could be easily prodded into shouting racial slurs on camera. The gag is only effective if his targets have the capacity for shame, and us for surprise.
But despite all that, his new movie — full title: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” — manages to strike a chord. That’s partly because Cohen balances his comedic provocations with a fictional story line that’s surprisingly heartfelt.
It finds Borat imprisoned after the original film brought shame to his nation. He’s released and sent back to America, where he attempts to enhance Kazakhstan’s international profile by delivering the Trump administration a gift — his 15-year-old daughter, Tutar (played by the insanely funny newcomer Maria Bakalova).
The ensuing odyssey finds Cohen in another series of hilarious encounters with political figures and ordinary Americans — an alarming number of whom seem unbothered that his daughter lives in a cage.
Some of this has already made headlines — like when he disrupts a speech by Vice President Mike Pence to offer Tutar as a child-bride. Or performs a racist country song for a receptive crowd at an alt-right rally in the Pacific Northwest. Or quarantines in character with a couple of QAnon believers.
It’s all tremendous stuff, and it builds up to an incredible scene you might have heard about by now — and if not, Google “Rudy Giuliani” and “15-year-old girl.”
Against the background of the next week’s election, it would have been too easy for “Subsequent Moviefilm” to collapse into cynicism or preachiness, but Cohen still has a few surprises up the sleeve of his famously ugly suit.
In the same America, Borat and Tutar are shown unexpected kindness. A woman Borat hires to watch his daughter shows her a path to independence and empowerment. And when Borat finds himself in a synagogue, two kindly women, one of them a Holocaust survivor, overlook his grossly anti-Semitic behavior and offer him offer him refuge and food.
In a country that’s become so easy to mock and caricature, he discovers a redemptive amount of goodness, a decency that feels almost recoverable. Maybe we could start on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.