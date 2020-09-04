Most of the videos that have circulated after the shocking death last week of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman are just inexpressibly heartbreaking.
Even the one of him killing on “Saturday Night Live,” in character as T’Challa, on the show’s recurring “Black Jeopardy” sketch, where he learns some of the finer points of American culture, such as why you should avoid potato salad at barbecues made by women named Karen.
Or the one where Boseman and Jimmy Fallon watched fans record messages about what “Black Panther,” the first big Marvel movie featuring almost all Black characters, meant to them, then stepped from behind a curtain to surprise and embrace them.
More devastatingly, there is a clip from the “Black Panther” press tour when Boseman talked about corresponding with two kids who were terminally ill with cancer and would later die, but who were “just trying to hold on until this movie comes.”
He choked back tears and spoke of how humbling it was to embody a character — the ruler of Wakanda, a formidable African kingdom in the Marvel Universe — who would transcend the idea of comic-book superheroism, who would speak to something bigger happening in popular culture in what became the biggest film of 2018.
What almost nobody knew at the time was that Boseman himself was engaged in a battle he too would lose — with colon cancer, which progressed to Stage 4 by the time he died at just 43. The outpouring of grief was incalculable, as was Boseman’s impact during his too-brief time as a household-name actor.
Boseman portrayed heroes before he became one. After a decade of bit parts on TV shows, he lit up movie screens in a startling seven-year run of leading performances as Black American icons: as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 2013’s “42,” as soul music icon James Brown in 2014’s “Get On Up,” and as Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court justice, in 2016’s “Marshall.” He did something remarkable with each of these roles, explained the critic Wesley Morris in a New York Times tribute — Boseman made dignity interesting.
More recently, he played a small but crucial part in Spike Lee’s epic “Da 5 Bloods,” appearing in flashback as the fallen brother who brought a group of aging Vietnam vets back to the jungle to confront their demons. Boseman’s presence as the film’s spiritual center was rooted in a sure-handed gravitas he carried to each role, a steadiness that seemed powered by some invisible internal energy source.
Understandably, history will remember him mostly for “Black Panther.” In retrospect, no other actor could have played that character while shouldering the burden of what the film came to signify. His performance is, if anything, underrated if you consider the charisma he put on screen in the context what we now realize was happening in the background. (A “Black Panther” sequel was due in 2022 and hadn’t begun production.)
There’s another video worth watching. Boseman isn’t in it physically, but he’s there in spirit. It shows a group of kids at a school in Atlanta. The students, most of them nonwhite, have just learned they’re all going to see “Black Panther,” and they celebrate with an impromptu party in their cafeteria. They’re dancing on tables, losing their minds. It’s the most exuberant thing ever.
I’ll never know what it’s like to have been deprived of representation, to have grown up without truckloads of mainstream entertainment featuring people whose skin looked like mine. So it’s not for me to deconstruct the importance of Wakanda beyond any of “Black Panther’s” other broadly appealing merits.
But Wakanda clearly meant something deeper to all the kids in that school, which was the whole idea. You can see it in their faces. Just a movie? Impossible. Look at the joy Boseman created in that space, and surely thousands more like it. As King T’Challa, he’ll live forever.
