I mean, why wouldn’t Bjork have a podcast?
The Icelandic pop innovator has been releasing installments of a 10-episode audio show called “Sonic Symbolism,” featuring hour-long discussions with friends and collaborators about each of her albums, coinciding with the release of her newest record, “Fossorra.”
“Sonic Symbolism” is a must-listen for any music fan, even those who are indifferent to Bjork’s work, if only to hear one of the most brilliant musical minds of the last half-century take apart her discography piece by piece. (And if only to be lulled by her speaking voice, which is as comforting as her singing voice is forceful.)
In the episode about her first album, 1993’s “Debut,” Bjork casually mentions feeling like the Smurfette of the ‘90s alternative-music scene, which is true in a factual sense, as she was often the only woman in the room.
That’s also a deeper observation about how female artists are perceived. Male Smurfs, you see, were named for individual qualities (Clumsy, Brainy, Hefty, Vanity), whereas Smurfette’s only characteristic was her womanhood. This imbalance forced her — and, in this analogy, Bjork — to represent her gender to observers in a way that would never be asked of a man.
Consider any story in a music publication about “women who rock,” but have little else in common besides being women. Whatever our other shortcomings, popular culture has at least evolved to a point where that idea is recognized as outdated — and, for what it’s worth, to a place where women are creating so much pivotal music that gender is distantly beside the point.
But Bjork kicked open a lot of those doors, and remains one of the world’s deepest thinkers on the subject. So it’s perhaps not surprising that she spends much of “Fossora” exploring familiar topics of femininity, motherhood and the natural world.
Haunted by the recent death of the artist’s mother, the album examines roots both literal and figurative, most vividly in a harrowing three-track centerpiece sequence. In “Sorrowful Soil,” Bjork observes that “In a woman’s lifetime / She gets four hundred eggs / But only two or three nests.”
The sprawling “Ancestress” assembles and picks apart one of those nests with bracing precision, as Bjork confronts her mother’s legacy and the details of her passing. And “Victimhood” rejects her subsequent grief as “a void that is never satisfied.”
It’s confrontational, exhilarating and unpredictable. Several songs are apparently about mushrooms(?). Even that fits, since she’s digging into new soil musically, deploying warm woodwinds, choral vocals and rhythms inspired by gabber, a hammering, abrasive style of dance music that originated in the Netherlands.
True, the SEO-friendly description of “Fossora” — “clarinets plus techno beats” — doesn’t make a ton of sense as a commercial proposition, but the same could be said of Bjork’s entire catalog.
While alternative and indie rock dudes pounded away at their guitars, Bjork was crafting irresistible pop music from an unlikely palette of Nordic folk vocal traditions, string quartets and cutting-edge electronica. It got weirder still: The 2004 album “Medulla” contains almost no instrumentation besides human voices.
But a listener’s patience always paid off with heart-stopping moments, such as that opening beat-drop in the canonical “All Is Full of Love” remix, the rapturous dance-floor climax in “Hyperballad” or the hushed breakdown in “Pagan Poetry.”
Now in her mid-50s, Bjork retains an ambition undiminished by the passing of time or the shifting of trends, even if her work doesn’t always land with the same impact. (Although I ride pretty hard for 2015’s “Vulnicura,” a lush, wrenching album written following a painful divorce.)
I would still send newbies to any of the first four albums, which in the ‘90s and early 2000s charted a Narnia-like pathway into a universe of sound that was light-years removed from anything I understood to be cool at the time.
It’s hard to say how a new Bjork listener might respond to “Fossora.” It can be challenging even for the already converted, but it grows on you, fungus-like, with each listen, rewarding the attention she has more than earned.
