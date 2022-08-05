The Queen commands her realm to dance. And so, as loyal subjects, we dance.
Beyonce’s seventh solo album, “Renaissance,” was released a week ago, and it’s a behemoth: 16 tracks of muscular, stylistically diverse dance music that defies her audience (the world) to remain motionless. It’s the sound of the club filling back up and two-plus years’ worth of cobwebs being brushed away.
“Renaissance,” her first proper release in six years, followed a rollout that was dull by Beyonce’s standards, featuring a lead single, a widely publicized release date and a general idea of what to expect. (“Beyonce,” as a verb, means to release a full album created largely in secret with no advance warning. She has Beyonce’d twice in the past decade.)
And so: “Renaissance” is indeed a joyful and invigorating primer on current and historic dance-music formats, preordained to leap from club speakers, social media feeds and the sound systems of passing cars for the foreseeable future. Its beats flow seamlessly; its lyrics are all swagger and self-affirmation. For an album that might as well be titled “Mandatory Enjoyment,” it’s a pretty good time.
The monster first single, “Break My Soul,” finds space between New Orleans bounce (it features queer rap icon Big Freedia) and the trademark four-on-the-floor throb of house music. Trained ears will recognize the foundational sample from Robin S.’s 1990s dance classic “Show Me Love” and the type of unadorned piano chords that are a genre signature. Feet, trained and otherwise, will be moving uncontrollably.
“Renaissance” leaps across continents and decades in its broadly defined mission. Elements include vintage disco, Jamaican dancehall, Euro-pop, East Coast club music, Miami bass, Midwestern house and techno, Latin freestyle, Afrobeat and probably plenty else, all sequenced into a continuous experience that somehow exceeds the sum of its many, many parts.
This album is a less complicated cultural text than 2016’s “Lemonade” (although you’re still welcome to take my aging, rhythmically challenged white-guy opinion with however few grains of salt it’s worth). But the dance floor is still a political space, and “Renaissance” is in part a reclamation on behalf of the Black and queer innovators who tend to be overlooked whenever mainstream audiences flock to refill those floors.
In this sense, Beyonce now operates less as a visionary creator than as an expert curator, as suggested by a list of songwriting and production credits for “Renaissance” that could fill a phone book. Similarly to how Madonna functioned throughout the 1980s and parts of the ‘90s, Bey has become sort of a conduit between mainstream pop and the edges from which culture always originates.
“Renaissance” reminds us that after the disco backlash in the late ‘70s, the music never really disappeared. It just left the suburbs and went back underground, mutating in a million ways and periodically resurfacing for pop consumption.
It reminds us that Detroit’s history as the birthplace of techno music in the ‘80s is arguably just as significant as its Motown legacy. It reminds us why Chicago house music might be the purest-ever marriage of the mechanical and the soulful.
These stories are embedded in the techno-trap beats of “Cozy” and “Thique,” in the silky post-disco funk of “Cuff It” and “Virgo’s Groove,” in the clattering southern bounce of “Church Girl,” in the celebratory ballroom glitz of “Alien Superstar.”
Beyonce’s clearly been reading the room. Recent releases by artists such as the Weeknd, Charli XCX, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and others have highlighted the unmistakable movement of pop toward dance-oriented sounds.
And the latest Drake album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” has meticulous dance-pop production but vocal performances that are subpar even for him, and sounds like a product that was rushed to market in order to avoid being overshadowed by “Renaissance.”
In retrospect these records all feel like appetizers for the feast Beyonce has served. Musically, culturally, historically, it’s a lot to take in and digest. Fortunately, the dance floor is a great place to work off the calories.
