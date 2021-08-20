During a recent family cottage excursion at Silver Lake, I was looking forward to finally reading my long-unopened copy of Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic “Dune,” partly in anticipation of the awesome-looking Denis Villeneuve film adaptation coming out in the fall.
So the irony did not escape me when, after I’d situated myself as comfortably as one can on a beach, a hot gust of wind blew what felt like the contents of an entire dune into my beverage, onto my abundantly sunscreen-slathered torso and, worst of all, between the pages and into the spine of my book, where the sand will remain embedded forever.
The movement of sand provides a great if obvious metaphor for the impermanence of all human undertakings. This is particularly true at Silver Lake, which is halfway between Muskegon and Ludington and is separated from Lake Michigan by a picturesque, 1,600-acre dune system that has claimed a handful of homes and cottages throughout the decades and threatens several more today.
Nature’s indifference aside, I chose to take this miniature sandstorm personally — as if the outdoors itself was objecting to my choice of beach reading. True enough, a sprawling, interplanetary epic is not typically what comes to mind when picking a book for a lazy afternoon otherwise spent dodging seagull excrement at water’s edge.
But why? While there is not an agreed-upon definition for what does and does not qualify as “beach reading,” the term generally refers to books that are brisk, unchallenging, entertaining, broadly accessible and faintly guilt-inducing. It’s literature you would read on a trip but rather not be seen with in normal life, a mental vacation to accompany the physical one.
And as if to illustrate this concept, the rental cottage came pre-stocked with a library of paperbacks by Danielle Steel, V.C. Andrews and Mary Higgins Clark — all fine authors, but very much in the beach-read category despite writing in separate genres: romance, thriller and mystery, respectively.
“Beach reading” has existed as an idea since at least the 1930s, but it didn’t enter wide usage until the 1990s, when publishers realized the marketing potential. Now, practically every media outlet publishes an annual list of must-read, popular page-turners, mostly written by and for women.
Plenty of authors embrace the label, along with the publicity and sales it attracts — and surely the publishing industry will take all the business it can get. But the ubiquity of this concept invites a lot of backlash, and the hot takes appear just as reliably as the lists of recommended titles.
A decade ago in the Atlantic, the great Ta-Nehisi Coates argued against the idea of trying to sell books as beach reads “because it makes reading in general sound like a chore, and because it drapes a fake aura of naughtiness over mass market books.”
In other words, if a so-called guilty-pleasure book succeeds on the pleasure front, why the guilt?
Others object on physical grounds. Earlier this month in the same magazine, Alex McElroy insisted the beach was an unsuitable location for enjoying a book: “Reading is for armchairs and bay windows and loverless beds. Bring a book to the beach and you’re agreeing to ruin the book...Life is full of excellent places to read. Stop pretending the beach is one of those places.”
It’s hard to be cynical about anything that gets people reading, but the downsides are visceral. There’s the aforementioned sand and wind, plus water, also no friend of printed media. Then of course there’s the sun, which can be dangerous for anyone who gets drowsy while they read and falls asleep outdoors at high noon.
A much better waterside mental expenditure, McElroy suggests, is staring at the horizon and pondering your own insignificance, a point with which I wholeheartedly concur.
Whether they claim me or my copy of “Dune” first, the dunes of time consume us all. Happy reading!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.