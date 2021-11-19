The first time I thought I was going to die at a concert, it wasn’t even that wild of a show. Not Rage Against the Machine at the Palace of Auburn Hills, or Tool at Wings Stadium, or System of a Down at the DeltaPlex, or Bad Religion at Clutch Cargo’s or anything else rattling around in my selective memory.
I’m pretty sure it was a sparsely attended all-ages punk show at an armory in Holland, sometime in the mid-1990s. I was terrified of the mosh pit, because I didn’t know what that was before one formed around me, and I suddenly was dodging the flailing limbs of inexplicably angry older kids who in retrospect may have been skinheads.
The danger subsided soon enough, but that edginess contributes to the allure of live music, along with the knowledge that the chaos usually remains in check, thanks to a code of conduct that mostly enforces itself: you pull people to their feet if they fall, you help if they’re hurt.
But that behavior requires agency, and if you’ve ever gotten close to the stage at a general-admission arena or festival show, you’ve probably experienced moments where you had no control whatsoever. Suddenly you get packed so tight you’re lifted off the ground, or pressed against a barrier where you can barely move or breathe, completely at the crowd’s mercy.
My heart broke two weekends ago as news started emerging from Astroworld, a festival in Houston created and headlined by the rapper Travis Scott. Eight people — all teenagers and 20-somethings — were killed as part of a crowd surge. Ninth and tenth victims have since died, including a 9-year-old boy who was there with his parents. Hundreds more were injured.
Reports and videos from the event paint a horrific scene. While the visceral terror is obvious, no concrete narrative has emerged to fully explain what combination of overcrowding, slowness of response, lack of security and recklessness on the part of organizers and performers aligned to instigate the tragedy. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Scott, his management and the concert promoter Live Nation, alleging negligence and incitement.
Scott has a history of unhinged live shows where fans have been injured. His headlining set at Astroworld continued for about 40 minutes after the casualties began mounting, during which he reportedly encouraged the crowd to “rage.” As the face of the event, he’s absorbed most of the blame.
But it’s probably not that simple. Artists do wield massive influence as the center of attention at large-scale events but even the most cautious performer can’t truly know what’s happening in a crowd of 50,000 people.
It’s likely the investigations will reveal a chaos-theory tapestry of bad decisions and unfortunate coincidences that, individually, shouldn’t have endangered anybody, but added up to a tragic totality.
Even though the ingredients for catastrophe are always in place at big shows, things are pretty much fine almost 100 percent of the time; plenty of events more poorly run than Astroworld go off without a hitch.
Likewise, similar tragedies have occurred at events that were far more responsibly managed. In 2000, nine fans were asphyxiated after falling in a muddy mosh pit during a Pearl Jam show at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival, which had been known as an industry leader in crowd safety.
An outlying mass-fatality event doesn’t mean the concert-going experience is fundamentally dangerous, any more than a single plane crash suggests the same thing about air travel. Paradoxically, this sort of tragedy actually underscores the general safety of large-scale events because, as with airline accidents, we’re reminded that a series of extremely improbable things must occur sequentially for large numbers of people to be harmed.
Which is why nobody should expect a concert to be their last night on Earth. Astroworld is a devastating reminder that, despite the fleeting triumph of having subdued the pandemic enough to gather after almost a year-and-a-half without live music, so many of the experiences we take for granted remain outside our control.
