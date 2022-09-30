In the 1994 indie-film classic “Clerks,” the two lead characters have a debate about “Return of the Jedi,” which at the time was the last “Star Wars” product anybody had seen.
Randal (Jeff Anderson) says he was disturbed by the ending of George Lucas’ original trilogy because of the likely civilian death toll. Since the Empire’s second Death Star was still under construction when it was destroyed, thousands of otherwise innocent workers and independent contractors would have become “casualties of a war they had nothing to do with.”
Seriously, forget the Force, the Jedi, the Sith and all of that. The best idea for a “Star Wars” story has been sitting on the table for almost three decades: Who are the working people, wielding wrenches and paintbrushes instead of lightsabers, who make life possible in a diverse, connected and technologically sophisticated galaxy?
Who are the ordinary folks who show up to their jobs, go home to their families and try to live their lives during decades of war and imperialism? And how might they become radicalized against an occupying imperial force?
“Andor,” the new series on Disney+, comes closer to exploring these questions than any “Star Wars” venture before it. The show, whose first four episodes are now streaming, is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (itself a prequel to the original series), which introduced the rebels who sacrificed their lives to obtain detailed plans for the original Death Star.
Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, a petty thief on the run after killing two corporate security officers. The two planned seasons will detail his involvement in the nascent Rebel Alliance while he searches for the sister he lost as a child on his remote home planet of Kenari.
Thus far the series is more notable for what it lacks than what it contains. Aside from a lone service droid, there is nothing cute or merchandisable. And but for a few scant mentions of the Empire, there is not much to connect the show to the established “Star Wars” canon apart from the end we know is coming.
There is none of the retconning and dot-connecting that made the earlier spinoff series “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” such dreary exercises in fan service. There is, thank god, no reference to Tatooine or the Skywalker family.
What it does have is violence with visible consequences beyond people falling to the ground after being struck by lasers. And Andor’s closest confidante, Bix (Adria Arjona), is a woman with a complicated and un-Disney-like love life. (Yes, “Andor” acknowledges the existence of sex in the “Star Wars” universe, if you can imagine.)
That all of this feels so refreshing is thanks as much to the sure-handedness of creator Tony Gilroy (who co-wrote “Rogue One”) as the franchise fatigue creeping across the galaxy. His take on the material feels less like “Star Wars” than a gritty futuristic action movie, such as “Blade Runner” or “Minority Report.”
Cassian Andor’s journey into this galactic underworld brings viewers into the class conflict animating the nascent Rebel Alliance that will eventually destroy the Empire (uh, spoiler), a perspective that was, at most, peripheral to earlier iterations of the story.
In the early episodes, we cut between Andor’s boyhood on Kenari, where he strayed from his commune-like village and was taken in by a group of idealists, to his later hideout on the industrial planet Ferrix, whose residents have bonded in resistance to Empire-adjacent, privatized security troops.
That leader of that police force, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is a typically obnoxious authoritarian overachiever, but even as an antagonist he’s given interiority that shades his actions with more complexity than the tiresome binary of light versus dark, good versus evil and so on.
Some of the best early moments come at Karn’s expense as he attempts to motivate his underlings to hunt Andor with enthusiasm equal to his own. It briefly plays like a workplace comedy via the shared glances of office friends who know their boss is a tool.
They seem fun. I hope none of them ended up working on the Death Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.