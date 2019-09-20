‘American Factory,” a new documentary available on Netflix, explores a remarkable chapter in recent history. In 2016, the Chinese auto-glass company Fuyao reopened a General Motors plant in suburban Dayton that had closed in 2008 and taken thousands of middle-class jobs with it. Fuyao hired mostly Americans to work alongside employees relocated from China.
The move was touted as a lifeline for a U.S. auto industry ravaged by the Great Recession, a tentative roadmap for the beleaguered American manufacturing sector in general and a cooperative milestone for the world’s two largest economic superpowers.
Filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert capture every angle of Fuyao Glass America’s experiment. They visit the boardrooms where Chinese executives struggled to comprehend the differences in work philosophies, the factory floor where the cultures mingled directly, and the homes of struggling American workers as well as their homesick Chinese counterparts.
“American Factory,” which is the first project released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, packs enough material into its tight two-hour runtime for a full season of TV. Yet it never seems overstuffed, impatient or anything short of empathetic to everyone involved, from the billionaire industrialist Cao Dewang, the company’s owner and chairman, to the laid-off mother who gets a job on the Fuyao assembly line hoping to regain the middle-class dignity she could afford as a GM employee.
Like so much of what happens in “American Factory,” that doesn’t really go according to plan. Fuyao offered its line workers less than half of what they made at GM, but management seems confused about why they aren’t more appreciative.
Viewers soon learn why. Some of the American managers visit Fuyao’s headquarters in China, where the workforce is a lot more, shall we say, enthusiastic, except in a totalitarian, creepy-singalong sort of way. They work 12-hour days and six- or seven-day weeks and appear grateful for the opportunity to spend their lives being useful to a company. “Life is work,” their saying goes.
It’s little surprise, then, that Cao and his team vigorously oppose an effort to unionize the factory floor back in Ohio. Whether the employees will vote to join the United Auto Workers provides the documentary with a narrative throughline, and the cultural dissonance makes that prospect even more fraught than it might have been otherwise.
To the extent that Bognar and Reichert have a political position, it’s simply pointing cameras at what unfolds in the 21st Century economy, which is inseparable from politics. Viewers are not directly asked to consider (but will anyway) which clashing cultural ideal is morally superior.
Is it the Chinese model, in which mass production is both impeccable and efficient, but whose workers subsist in what seems like a nightmare end version of both capitalism and communism? Or is it the American system, from which organized labor emerged as a natural response to the ghastly excesses of the Industrial Revolution, promising individual rewards that globalism eventually rendered unattainable? (Safety issues emerge following Fuyao’s successful union bust that would have been unthinkable under a UAW contract.)
The filmmakers ultimately suggest these differences — despite some genuinely moving cross-cultural friendships that develop against the chaotic backdrop — are moot. At the end of “American Factory,” Cao is shown walking the floor with managers who enthusiastically explain how many jobs they’re going to be able to eliminate, Chinese and American alike, because of upcoming advances in robotic automation.
Even Cao isn’t shown as a villain, but rather a cog in the same machine as any of his workers. Late in the film, he reflects on the poor China of his youth, and admits he misses the natural beauty of its undeveloped countryside. “Now I live in a new era of prosperity and modernity. But I have a sense of loss. In the past few decades I have built so many new factories. Have I taken the peace away and destroyed the environment? I don’t know if I’m a contributor or a sinner.”
In such a vast and indifferent economy, the viewer wonders, is there really a difference?
