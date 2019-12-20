Oceans will rise, cities will burn, empires will collapse and one day a ceaseless wind will erode the rubble of humankind’s achievements and follies into a fine dust. And yet, in the empty vastness of the cosmos, a disembodied voice will ring out. “I don’t want a lot for Christmas,” it will say, referring to holiday customs no future interstellar being will understand. “Make my wish come true,” the voice will assert in a language long consumed by the vicissitudes of time. “Oh, all I want for Christmas is you.”
That’s right, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has commenced its annual takeover of airwaves, streaming services, public-address systems and minds. It disappears for 10 months of the year, then lies in wait until summoned forth again to wrap the planet in its jingly, tinsel-laden tendrils.
The world hugs back. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was originally released in 1994, and has grown more popular, undeniably and quantifiably, with each passing year. It is now the number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart despite being 25 years old, which means it’s been alive longer than a significant number of artists with songs in the upper reaches of that same chart.
“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is now the first holiday song to reach No. 1 in more than 60 years. (The last track to achieve such a distinction was “The Chipmunk Song”...yes, that one.) It has become the song that took the longest to reach that perch from the time of its release. And it’s Carey’s 19th No. 1 hit, putting her just one behind the Beatles on the all-time list.
Amazon Prime Video recently put out a short documentary about the song, dramatically titled “Mariah Carey Is Christmas,” where among an ordinary parade of talking heads, the diva herself appears, splayed majestically on a sofa framed by sparkling Christmas trees and baubles, the lighting gauzy and forgiving, and she says something really interesting. In need of new material to flesh out a Christmas album otherwise containing covers, Carey set out to write a new Christmas song that sounded like something she grew up listening to, something that’s always existed.
“All I Want” harkens back to the pre-Beatles era of pop music and the height of Brill Building songcraft, which borrowed amply from jazz and showtunes. Its chord changes are plentiful, the chords themselves dense and expertly arranged — booming majors, smooth minor-sevenths, a few that are eerily diminished. It eschews a verse-chorus structure and just charges forward, its cheerfulness never wavering.
The production evokes Phil Spector’s “wall of sound” technique, although Carey’s co-writer, Walter Afanasieff, ended up recording almost all of the instruments himself. The subject matter is unique in that it focuses on adult desires, rather than the childlike wonder of Christmas. Unlike classic Christmas carols, it’s upbeat. Unlike 20th Century Christmas standards — ”White Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” etc. — it’s about possibility rather than regret, hope rather than nostalgia.
Pop culture in the early and mid-1990s was dominated by Gen X cynicism, so a bouncy, sincere ode to Christmastime romance was willfully out of step with the times. And therein lies the secret. “All I Want” sounds like no specific era of pop music. Its songcraft is, in the literal sense, timeless.
And Carey basically slammed the door behind her on her way into the holiday-music canon. Nothing written since has touched it. There are other modern classics — John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” Run DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis” — all of which predate 1994, which is when time stops. Christmastime, anyway. Many will try to replicate its effervescence, and all will fail.
More futile still is any normal person’s desire to escape the clutches of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It is useless to complain to or to try avoiding it. One can only submit until Dec. 26th, when it’s finally jackhammered out of our skulls. Until then, Mariah Carey wants us for Christmas, and so we shall be hers.
