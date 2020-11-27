It doesn’t take a full hand to count the classic films about Thanksgiving. Once you get past “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Home For the Holidays” and “Hannah and Her Sisters,” what’s left?
I would add “The Last Waltz,” Martin Scorsese’s documentary about the final concert by the Band, but that leads to semantics: How literally Thanksgiving-y does a film have to be in order to qualify as a Thanksgiving movie?
Consider “Addams Family Values,” the clever 1993 sequel to “The Addams Family,” a blockbuster revival of the old comic and TV franchise about a goofy, likable macabre family of supernaturally inclined aristocrats. “Family Values” didn’t light up audiences the way its predecessor had, but in the decades since its release, it has developed a minor cult following as a rare sequel that transcends its source material.
It was released just before Thanksgiving that year, but the film does not take place around Thanksgiving, and its plot mostly is unrelated to the holiday. It does, however, contain one of the best Thanksgiving scenes in film history. Whether that makes it a “Thanksgiving movie” is arguable, but its grim take on the holiday, I think, makes it the perfect Thanksgiving-adjacent comedy for this grim year.
As the film begins, Gomez and Morticia Adams (Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston, respectively) welcome a surprise baby into the family. Wackiness ensues. They hire a nanny, Debbie (Joan Cusack), who promptly falls in love with Gomez’s brother, the hairless and hunchbacked Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd). Or so it seems! Thunderclap! Ominous music! She actually wants to kill him and steal his money.
In order to separate Fester from the rest of the family, the evil nanny arranges for the other two Addams kids — Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) — to be sent away to the creepily cheerful Camp Chippewa. There, ostracized by the rich kids who occupy the camp’s privileged class, the pair befriends a group of outcasts.
The children are forced to enact a Thanksgiving pageant (at the end of summer for whatever reason), with the snooty kids as the Plymouth Rock pilgrims and Wednesday and Pugsley’s group as the Native Americans with whom they share a feast. Wednesday, in the role of Pochahontas, goes off script and delivers a scathing monologue:
“We cannot break bread with you,” she declares. “You have taken the land which is rightfully ours. Years from now, my people will be forced to live in mobile homes on reservations. Your people will wear cardigans and drink highballs. We will sell our bracelets by the roadsides. You will play golf and enjoy hot hors d’oeuvres. My people will have pain and degradation.” They proceed to lead a mutiny and burn down the camp.
So ... there’s a lot to unpack here. Admittedly, much of this scene wouldn’t fly in 2020 (white kids playing American Indians, for one thing). Wednesday’s speech leans heavily into stereotypes as she argues, correctly, that America’s Thanksgiving myth is in part a whitewashing of gruesome truths — referring, of course, to the extensive history of atrocities committed by European colonizers against the continent’s indigenous peoples.
However well-known that history is today, it’s so rarely addressed in popular entertainment that, somehow, the best example of a mainstream Hollywood movie puncturing the Thanksgiving origin story is a nearly 30-year-old, mostly overlooked sequel to a franchise reboot. (Incidentally, Ricci gave a similarly memorable monologue at Thanksgiving dinner in Ang Lee’s 1997 film “The Ice Storm.”)
Surely that’s worth pondering as you’re deciding what to watch this weekend, even if 2020’s Thanksgiving celebration was canceled (like mine), postponed or scaled back because of the still-very-much-happening coronavirus pandemic.
When the Addamses reunite at the end, min- us the evil nanny, it’s in celebration of each other’s individual weirdness and the comforts of family, whether it’s the one they were born into or the one they chose. So “Addams Family Values” also makes a strong case for the part of Thanksgiving that’s most redeemable and, it turns out, easy to take for granted.
