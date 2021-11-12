"We have met the enemy,” the rock critic Robert Christgau wrote in 1979, “and they are them.” By they and them, he meant ABBA, the hit-making Swedish quartet that had spent the second half of that decade conquering the pop charts in any country where such charts existed.
Countless rock and roll ideologues in the late ‘70s felt that way. ABBA represented the gooey, absurdly costumed center of mainstream popular music, against which edgier rock subcultures were aligned as a matter of principle.
That was also the year of the infamous Disco Demolition Night, when a Chicago radio DJ blew up a pile of disco records as a stunt and accidentally started a riot. Like the Bee Gees, ABBA predated disco but got absorbed into both its mass-market takeover and inevitable backlash.
By the time the group broke up in 1982, ABBA had sputtered commercially, creatively and personally. (The band consisted of two married couples — Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — who both divorced in the early ‘80s.)
But the subsequent decades have been kind to ABBA’s commercial fortunes and artistic reputation. “ABBA Gold,” a greatest-hits collection released in 1992 into a booming CD market, became one of the best-selling albums of all time.
References to the group in ‘90s movies such as “Reality Bites” and “Muriel’s Wedding” contributed to a reappraisal, ironic or otherwise, by Generation X, whose most iconic figure, Kurt Cobain, was an outspoken ABBA fan. And of course there’s “Mamma Mia!,” the blockbuster romcom movie franchise and stage musical soundtracked entirely by ABBA songs.
With rock snobbery no longer the default setting for music discourse, younger listeners who never understood why they were supposed to hate ABBA can appreciate the songs on their objective merits. These include superb craftsmanship, pristine vocals, unforgettable melodies and Fleetwood Mac-caliber romantic subtext, plus 30-odd years of heavily ABBA-influenced Swedish pop innovation, from Roxette and Ace of Base to Max Martin and Robyn.
Since ABBA has never really gone away, the prospect of the group’s reunion, confirmed last month to much enthusiasm, is both well-timed and superfluous. The band, whose members are in their 70s, announced an inventive concert residency in London starting in 2022, to be performed by digital avatars of the quartet as they appeared in their original heyday.
To coincide with the reunion, the band announced an album of new material, “Voyage,” which was released last week, to less fanfare but widespread bewilderment that turns out to be justified.
The album was crafted with deliberate indifference to the past four decades of pop music trends and advances in recording technology, and its 10 songs provide a listening experience that is by turns charming and off-putting. Surely nothing on “Voyage” will replace “S.O.S.” or “Waterloo” on anybody’s ABBA playlist. It contains a dreadfully artless Christmas ballad featuring a children’s choir. A playful song titled “Bumblebee” apparently is literally about bumblebees?
But the opening track “I Still Have Faith In You” is a gentle tease that rips into a soaring statement of purpose. “Just a Notion” and “No Doubt About It” are ideal dancefloor bangers for, say, a wedding reception. Another standout, “Keep an Eye on Dan,” sports a glistening hook and striking lyrics that meditate on the excruciating work of post-divorce co-parenting.
Here we glimpse the side of ABBA that’s underappreciated: the Arctic Ocean of adult melancholy just below the gossamer surface. Has there ever been a more vulnerable breakup song than 1980’s “The Winner Takes It All,” recorded in the depths of ABBA’s marital turmoil? Do you notice how “Dancing Queen” gets a bit sadder each time you hear it, a little further removed from a golden moment when you yourself were “young and sweet, only 17”?
In a weird way, ABBA’s digital rebirth cleverly exempts them from the sometimes painful prospect of an aging band trying to recreate its audience’s memories, but it only goes so far. ABBA is not and never was the enemy. As always, the enemy is time, the undefeated winner that will, inevitably, take it all.
