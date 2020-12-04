When Vladimir Nabokov’s notorious novel “Lolita” was adapted to film back in the 1960s, the author’s greatest fear, he told an interviewer, was that the director, Stanley Kubrick, would cast actors who were closer to each other in age than the characters had been written. A Lolita in her late teens, say, or a Humbert Humbert in his mid-20s.
This would have made the material more palatable to a mass audience, or at least less horrifying. But it would have diminished the story’s impact by watering down the sheer monstrous abusiveness of the relationship between the middle-aged Humbert and Lolita (oft-forgotten real name: Dolores Haze), the preteen girl who is the object of his lust and eventual enslavement.
The new FX-via-Hulu miniseries “A Teacher” involves a power-imbalanced sexual relationship where the age and gender dynamics appear to offer more ambiguity — Claire (Kate Mara) is in her 30s, and Eric (Nick Robinson) is 18. Except she is, unambiguously, his high-school English teacher.
Halfway through the series, when Claire confides in a fellow teacher about the ongoing affair, she tries to justify her actions because, after all, Eric is an adult and past the legal age of consent and pursued her mutually. The colleague, rightly, is appalled by Claire’s abuse of authority and galling cluelessness.
It’s a refreshing moment of moral clarity in a series, adapted by Hannah Fidell from an indie film of the same name she made in 2013, that can otherwise be frustratingly opaque.
Across 10 episodes, airing weekly through the end of December, “A Teacher” tracks the development, exposure and aftermath of Claire and Eric’s doomed romance with painful exactitude. Painful in the sense that viewers may self-inflict forehead slaps or scream themselves hoarse trying to steer the characters away from all the easily avoidable trauma that unfolds.
“A Teacher” begins with Claire joining the staff at a high school in Texas. Aside from her mildly disappointing marriage and ordinary pre-midlife ennui, she seems to carry no baggage that would explain the needless destruction she instigates.
Claire develops a rapport with Eric, a smart and popular student who lives with his single mom and two much younger brothers. Claire begins tutoring Eric outside of class, and, well, the easiest comparison is often the most apt: “A Teacher” is like a car crash from which you can’t avert your eyes. To steer clear of this particular wreck, the driver needs to do one simple and obvious thing, which is to avoid hooking up with her student.
Maybe I’m making that sound easier than it is ... but it sounds pretty easy. Don’t be alone with a student to whom you feel an attraction. Don’t pick the student up from a party. Don’t accompany that student to a college kegger. Don’t text the student sexy photos. Don’t have a romantic Airbnb weekend with your student. Don’t let your feelings for the student torpedo your marriage, even if your husband is (gulp) in a bar band. Don’t have sex with your student. What am I missing here?
“A Teacher,” at least in its early episodes, feels like it comes dangerously close to romanticizing a predatory relationship, presenting Claire and Eric’s romance as a tragic melodrama with a yearning build-up soundtracked by woozy Frank Ocean songs.
This creates a queasy viewing experience. Are we supposed to be disgusted by Claire’s transgressions or pity her once everything falls apart? The viewer feels implicated somehow for empathizing with an undeserving character, even though it feels as if the whole point of “A Teacher’s” first half is to stoke that empathy.
Thankfully, the miniseries’ home stretch appears to steer toward some corrective reality. Once they’re caught, the repercussions for Claire are immediate and tangible. The personal and professional fallout would have been hard enough without the long tail of internet infamy and the inevitably sexist response to the story.
For Eric, it’s more complicated. His side of the affair comes with the sort of notoriety that guarantees high-fives at frat parties. He’s not devoid of agency, and he’s not Lolita, but Eric nevertheless is a victim of abuse and grooming likely to require a lifetime of healing after the credits roll.
