GRAND RAPIDS — For the third year in a row, Traverse City songbird May Erlewine has won the award for best contemporary folk album at the Jammie Awards in Grand Rapids.
The award was presented by radio station WYCE-FM during its Feb. 14 awards show at The Intersection nightclub in recognition of Erlewine’s socio-politically driven 2019 album, “Second Sight.”
WYCE’s Jammie Awards honor the best music releases by Michigan artists every year.
“I am truly touched and it just means the world to me,” said Erlewine, who was on a Michigan tour with the Sweet Water Warblers and couldn’t attend the Jammies show.
“This album took a lot to create and was holding space for some big emotions. To have it recognized in this way is an honor and I feel humbled and inspired by our great community.”
To win the award, Erlewine topped eight other nominees, including Traverse City singer-songwriter Joshua Davis who was nominated for his “Live at the Robin” album.
Erlewine congratulated all of the nominees and Michigan artists for “creating independent art” as well as acknowledging “those that support and enjoy it. We are rich in music here in Michigan. It’s very special.”
The 21st annual awards show featured performances by more than two dozen bands on three stages on Valentine’s Day, including Traverse City’s funk-propelled Medicinal Groove, which was nominated for best rock/pop album for its most recent album, “Fresh Take.”
The night’s big winners included Kalamazoo’s Last Gasp Collective and hip hop cellist Jordan Hamilton.
Hamilton won honors for album of the year and best hip hop album for his “My Thoughts Are” release, as well as taking home the Local Spins Emerging Artist of the Year award. The R&B/hip hop ensemble Last Gasp Collective – which features Hamilton as one of its members – won two different awards for best album by a new artist for its “Seen Not Heard” recording.
The night’s other two-time award winner was Grand Rapids progressive neo-soul outfit Earth Radio, which won critics’ choice album of the year and best jazz album honors for its boundary-pushing 2019 release, “Mother’s Breath.”
The evening awards show overflowed with thousands of fans.
“WYCE is the bedrock of everything music in Grand Rapids. It’s the reason the West Michigan music scene is what it is today,” said attendee James Hughes, director of Grand Rapids’ Triumph Music Academy.
“If there’s anything that could inspire one to believe that a local music scene can be simultaneously strong, supportive and genuinely littered with talent, it’s absolutely the Jammies,” added Matt Clark of Grand Rapids. “A mini-music festival where your friends and neighbors are star performers? What more could you ask for?”
Even musicians who weren’t nominated or weren’t playing the event turned out in impressive numbers to support their fellow artists.
Alex Austin, frontman for Grand Rapids’ Deerfield Run, and Dan Rickabus, drummer for The Crane Wives, said they were there to soak up the music from a diverse set of artists they don’t always get a chance to see.
“I’m a sonic sponge,” Rickabus quipped, calling himself an “observer” for the night rather than an accompanist who often performs with several different bands on a single festival weekend.
