TRAVERSE CITY — When the Jammie Awards for best regional music of 2019 are doled out in mid-February, several Traverse City artists will be in the running for a big night.
Two of them — Medicinal Groove and Laurel Premo — will even perform during the awards show hosted by Grand Rapids radio station WYCE-FM at The Intersection nightclub on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
Singer-songwriters May Erlewine and Joshua Davis, folk’s Premo, funky jam band Medicinal Groove, alt-folk’s The Accidentals and vocal trio Sweet Water Warblers, which features Erlewine, are up for several awards, including the prestigious “album of the year.”
“Being in the mix at this year’s Jammies is going to be a blast,” said Matt McAlpin, guitarist for Medicinal Groove, who credited WYCE, the Local Spins website and West Michigan fans for “feeling our type of funk” in supporting the band’s latest album, “Fresh Take.”
That album is nominated for best rock/pop album, as well as album of the year.
The 21st annual Jammie Awards celebration will take place Feb. 14 at The Intersection in downtown Grand Rapids, with more than 2,000 people expected to attend.
More than 20 Michigan acts will perform that night on three different stages.
Premo, who last year released an acclaimed instrumental solo album, “The Iron Trios,” is “thrilled to be asked to perform at the Jammie Awards. This year, I’ll be presenting solo material on fingerstyle electric guitar, lap steel and maybe a bit of fiddle. It’ll be dark and brooding, and rhythmically similar to my trio record.”
That record is nominated for best Americana/roots album, best album by a new artist and WYCE’s “Traditions” award.
“Being met with an enthusiastic response to my new solo work has been a tremendous buoy for me,” said Premo, who’s best known as part of the award-winning Red Tail Ring folk duo.
“I am so grateful that listeners are resonating with the kind of music that feeds my heart, too.”
Traverse City’s Erlewine has been on a roll at the Jammie Awards, winning for best contemporary folk album the past two years in a row and winning album of the year honors for “Mother Lion” in 2018.
This year, Erlewine is nominated for song of the year (“Whole Again”) and best contemporary folk album (“Second Sight”).
Davis is also up for best contemporary folk album for his “Live at the Robin” release, while the “With You” EP from the Sweet Water Warblers — featuring Erlewine, Lindsay Lou and Rachael Davis — is nominated for best album by a new artist and best Americana/roots album.
The Accidentals — who in 2018 won best rock/pop album for their Sony Masterworks release, “Odyssey”— are once again nominated in the best rock/pop category, this time for their recent “Live” album.
In all, 88 regional releases are nominated for album of the year honors, with high-profile artists such as Greensky Bluegrass, Ultraviolet Hippopotamus, The Go Rounds, Last Gasp Collective and The Moxie Strings in the mix.
Other Michigan performers at the awards show will include Desmond Jones, Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish, Pink Sky, Political Lizard, Lipstick Jodi, JRob, Michigander and Jack Droppers & The Best Intentions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.