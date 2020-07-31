TRAVERSE CITY — Coronavirus challenges afforded an unexpected opportunity for redesign for the Traverse Symphony Orchestra’s 70th season.
TSO Executive Director Kedrik Merwin said the organization reexamined itself “top to bottom.”
“This new model allows us to look at our repertoire and how we can be the most engaging,” Merwin said.
The season kicks off with a novel pop-up format. One of several surprise concerts, pop-ups take place in unexpected community spaces with the goal of engaging new audiences. The first pop-up event takes place at 7 p.m., September 1 in Old Town Playhouse parking lot.
The season’s centerpiece is a six-concert chamber series led by Music Director Kevin Rhodes who marks his 20th season with TSO. The free performances take place at First Congregational Church in Traverse City. Concerts will be recorded for online viewing.
“We’re not bringing large groups of people indoors. That’s a given.” Merwin said. “There’s no wiggle room on safety.”
Four holiday ticketed concerts with limited seating will be broadcast live on Interlochen Public Radio. Additional online performances featuring Rhodes and TSO musicians will be available as a member benefit.
Outdoor concerts featuring pop and lite classics scheduled for June, July and August 2021 aim to expand patronage by making TSO performance more accessible to summer residents and tourists.
“It’s no longer just Beethoven and Brahms,” TSO supporter Paul LaPorte said. “What they’re doing now is bringing professional performances to everyone.”
The nonprofit music organization’s contribution to the region’s quality of life is also immeasurable, he said.
“We’re blessed with unusually rich cultural assets and the symphony is one of the jewels,” he said.
LaPorte noted that the pandemic threatens the revenues and existence of many nonprofit groups, like TSO.
“It’s hard to imagine what’s going to happen if some of these assets evaporate,” he said.
Sixty musicians join the redesigned 2020-21 season. For TSO players, sustaining the organization is a matter of livelihood as well as artistic gratification.
“It’s a musical boost, camaraderie and socialization,” said violinist Kaylee Erlewein. “To make music is a magical opportunity.”
TSO’s new funding model incorporates grants with a new membership model, Merwin said.
“We’re combining the passion of ticket holders with the fundraising campaign,” Merwin said. “We’re asking people to join us as a supporting member at various levels.”
Member levels range from $100 to $10,000. Contributions continue TSO’s educational programs, including Tots@TADL, Civic Orchestras for students of all ages and in-school programs. These programs engage 1,000 individuals yearly and will resume when safety permits, Merwin said.
Erlewein believes the value of live music is immeasurable.
“Live music stimulates the brain in a way not translated on a speaker,” she said. “There is a driving force in music that reaches all people.”
