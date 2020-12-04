TORCH LAKE — Internationally recognized artist Tim Yanke is one of the latest creatives to find inspiration from Torch Lake’s turquoise waters and natural scenery.
The Detroit native recently opened a studio situated on 40 acres overlooking Torch.
“When I’m up north, I surrender to the natural colors and whatever comes out on the canvas,” he said. “It’s beautiful and automatic.”
Yanke, 58, is known for his abstract style and dragonfly, U.S. flag and Native American images.
His fascination with Southwest images began after his sister, who lived in the Southwest, was killed in an accident. Following her death, he began drawing Southwest motifs as a way to cope with the loss. Yanke’s passion for the region led him to collect Native American art and artifacts, the images of which he uses in his work.
Yanke interprets iconic images with nontraditional use of color and is often called a colorist.
“I’m always looking for brighter colors,” he said. “I can’t get colors bright enough. I love the vibrancy.”
Acrylic paint is the artist’s favorite medium, although he sometimes reaches for charcoal, pen and ink, pastels or graphite and enjoys experimenting.
“I will throw on anything that will put a mark on the painting,” he said. “I will even use coffee.”
Yanke just completed a large, energetic abstract work titled “Torch.”
Mesick custom wood shop owner and wood artist Mark Eckles collaborated with Yanke in fabricating custom features for the studio/retreat where “Torch” was painted. Eckles worked with Yanke to create a medallion series replicating national park icons embedded in the floor. Eckles contributed a dramatic rustic entry and custom saloon doors.
Eckles describes himself as a “huge Yanke fan.”
“He’s phenomenal,” he said. “Tim brings a whole different level to northern Michigan.”
Yanke earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Texas. He began his career in graphic design. The artist remains drawn to the Southwest where he’s motivated by the radiant colors of the sky and mountains.
Yanke’s work is sold exclusively by Park West Gallery, an international art dealer headquartered in Southfield.
“Tim is a dedicated, talented and driven artist who was born to paint,” said the gallery’s founder/CEO Albert Scaglione.
Park West operated galleries and art auctions on 100 luxury cruise ships prior to COVID-19 halting sails. Yanke and his work were a part of as many as 12 Park West auction cruises each year and 14 land auctions across the U.S. and foreign destinations such as Shanghai and the Caribbean.
“It’s an opportunity to sell and meet people from around the world,” he said. “It projected my art to be sold on all continents.”
In a world slowed by pandemic restrictions, Yanke found time at his new studio to pursue ideas long awaiting their moment to manifest.
“I’ve got some things up my sleeve I want to debut in the next six months,” he said.
Yanke looks forward to becoming involved in the northern Michigan community. He said he’s sniffing out opportunities to share his talents and welcomes invitations to support and contribute to local events and causes.
As for his vision for the Torch studio — “I want this to be a place other artists and friends come to make thousands of memories,” he said. “And thousands of paintings.”
