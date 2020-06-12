TRAVERSE CITY — Summer camp fun and learning is on again for local youth. Parallel 45 Theatre and Norte debut full-day camps for experiencing both theatrical instruction and biking adventure.
The professional theater and bike-centric youth advocacy organization present the new coordinated outdoor program for kids in third through eighth grades.
Week-long sessions begin July 6 at Grand Traverse County Civic Center Park.
The nonprofit organizations each bring a history of operating youth summer programs.
“We share the Civic Center with Parallel 45. It seemed a perfect fit,” said Norte Executive Director Ty Schmidt. “The full-day camp is good for kids and working families as well.”
Michigan camp programs remained in limbo because of COVID-19 until Governor Gretchen Whitmer reopened day camps on June 1.
“We had been planning for this eventuality — putting all of our ducks in a row in case it did come to pass,” said P45 Executive Director Erin Whiting.
COVID-19 restrictions led P45 to cancel the season’s performances. Suspension prompted P45 to design new youth education opportunities, including the coordinated Bike and Play Camp.
Bike and Play allows kids to spend mornings at Norte Bike Camp beginning from Norte Wheelhouse, and afternoons at Theatre Adventure Camp at the Civic Center Amphitheater.
Camps take place July 6-10 for third and fourth graders; July 13-17 for fifth and sixth graders; and July 20-24 for seventh and eighth graders.
Whiting said Outdoor Theatre Adventure Camp engages “any kid interested in exploring or who is curious about theater. It’s the perfect introduction.”
Small group sessions led by P45 Education Director Stacia Sexton offer instruction levels for specific age groups. Instruction aims to build confidence and fuel imagination through a focus on basic theater concepts, character studies and scene performances.
Kids joining Bike Camp may use bikes from Norte’s bike library. Scholarships are available.
“Our goal is to teach kids to get around town, to have fun and adventure and to make new friends,” said Schmidt.
P45 and Norte each offer additional programs.
P45 introduces its Audition Intensive two-week course for high school students. Students will work with theater industry professionals to learn skills required for auditioning for college theater programs, high school and community productions. The evening course takes place July 20-31 at the Civic Center Amphitheatre.
Norte teams with Traverse Area Community Sailing to offer two sessions of Bike and Sail Camp. Norte and Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer collaborate to present Bike and Kick Camp. Both are full-day camps.
Norte and P45 will follow COVID-19 protocols put forth by the Centers for Disease Control, Michigan and local health departments. Practices include daily health screens, strict sanitization measures, social distancing, handwashing stations and other COVID-19 safety routines pertinent to specific activities.
Find program details, costs and registration information on Parallel 45 Theatre and Norte websites.
