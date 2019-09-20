INTERLOCHEN — Marc Lacuesta has a dream job: training student artists for their dream jobs.
The director of Interlochen Center for the Arts’ new music and sound production major is developing a program that formally launches next fall. For this school year, he is closely shepherding four students while creating courses for the major.
“I’m thrilled to be here,” said Lacuesta, who relishes joining Interlochen’s tradition of excellence and artistic immersion. “I saw this job come up and it had been one I’d always wanted to pursue so I went for it.”
Sound production work is as variable as it is crucial to artists. The field can lead to numerous career paths in additional to producing traditional music recordings, including audio-books, podcasts, video game music, user-generated content such as YouTube, commercials and live sound.
“The field changes daily and the job, because of all those changes, also changes daily,” said Lacuesta, who studied music production and engineering at Berklee College of Music. “That’s one of the great things about it.”
The shifting sands of technology, media and style both drive and reflect artist creativity, producer input and consumer demand. Because of this evolving landscape, Lacuesta’s goal is to provide his students with a solid yet flexible technical and artistic foundation. At the same time, he will guide them in learning to ask questions so they can explore and find creative solutions.
“The most widely accepted answers may not be the correct ones,” he said. “If you’re trying to chase what’s current, by the time you master it everyone will have moved on to something else.
“It’s much better to develop your own style and think outside the box.”
Interlochen freshman Tomomi Kimura, of Mexico City, always wanted to study musical production. Her goal is to be able to work with recording artists and musicians.
“I’m very excited to learn how to manage that,” she said.
While the other three students in the new major are upperclassmen, Kimura, 15, will have four years to hone her skills.
“When I saw this opportunity, I gladly went for it,” she said.
All four students are interested in distinct styles of music, which Lacuesta said makes classroom discussions interesting. Kimura, for instance, likes rock, indie and punk music and had her own band in Mexico City.
“There’s always something new that we can learn from each other because our backgrounds are so different,” Lacuesta added.
Interlochen began considering the major about a year ago and launched a director search at the beginning of 2019. Students will use the school’s state-of-the-art recording facility in the campus’ new Music Center building. Even those outside the major can participate; currently Lacuesta has 18 students in his Introduction to Audio Production class.
“Recording is universal for a musician, as is technology,” said provost Camille Colatosti in a press release. “We have created this program to prepare all of our students for the world in which we live today.”
With a personal resume featuring more than 20 years as an independent producer, engineer, vocalist and arranger, Lacuesta has worked with artists including Kenny Rogers, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban. In addition, his music and arrangements are part of video games and he’s also worked independently with clients such as Neil Young, Big and Rich and Mavis Staples.
Sound production is an invaluable musical tool for artists and musicians at all levels of development and success. This makes trained and experienced producers a key element of recording efforts.
To this end, Interlochen’s new sound production majors will work with other students to provide professional-level collaboration and recording for the academy’s musicians, vocalists and ensembles.
“You always sound different recorded than you sound in your head — the microphone is very unbiased,” Lacuesta said.
