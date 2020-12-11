TRAVERSE CITY — Christmas past, present and future mingle in a trio of virtual holiday productions.
Interlochen Arts Academy livestreams the holiday classic ballet “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12. The free student performance features 34 dancers from 22 states.
The fully staged ballet adapted for COVID-19 health and safety protocols presents a modernized take on the traditional Christmas show scored by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and first presented in 1892.
“With the Tchaikovsky score it can only be a fun time,”said IAA Dance Director Joseph Morrissey.
Morrissey, who choregraphed the ballet, viewed COVID restrictions as an opportunity to re-envision “The Nutcracker.” Increasing stage space allowed more room for dancers to showcase leaps and jumps. The use of long lengths of silk scarf links performers, while maintaining social distance. Digital stage technology adds dramatic and colorful visual effects to the filmed presentation.
“3D props enhance the production with state-of-the-art projections,” Morrissey said. “We invested in it a few years ago and it’s been a game changer.”
Morrissey designed the performance to stretch students’ technical skills and artistic expression. The reimagined relationship between lead characters, Clara and the Nutcracker Prince adds romance to the timeless story.
“In many ways, we’re learning things that will enhance performances in the future,” he said.
Ava Blain, 14, of Traverse City dances the role of the central character, Clara. Blain has studied dance since the age of three. She said “The Nutcracker” has been an integral part of her life, but she embraces the fresh pandemic version.
“Even though it (IAA’s performance) is socially distanced, I think it’s ‘The Nutcracker’ we all know and love,” she said.
A recorded version of Tchaikovsky score is provided by the Berlin Philharmonic orchestra.
View IAA’s The Nutcracker livestreamed performance at live.interlochen.org and Facebook. 9&10 News will also broadcast the Dec. 12 program live on VUit, an app accessed via Roku and iOS Android devices.
On Dec. 25 at 8 p.m., Detroit Public Television’s two million viewers have opportunity to view IAA’s “The Nutcracker” available on demand at dptv.org.
Broad exposure of the 2020 student holiday ballet and the arts school is expected to leave its footprint on Michigan culture.
“It highlights the magnitude of what we are able to do here,” Morrissey said. “This is a special place and it’s a testament to the professionalism of everyone here.”
Two complete Nutcracker casts consisting 130 local dancers from Dance Arts Academy in Traverse City also navigated COVID restrictions to present a professionally filmed version of the ballet. Zoom, outdoor and socially distanced studio rehearsals, which began in June, called on students and instructors to tap into their resiliency, talent and dedication to keep the holiday ballet tradition alive.
Producing DAA’s “Nutcracker” during the pandemic involved three date changes, three venue changes, and new training approaches. It was a puzzle that came together beautifully, said DAA owner/director Betsy Carr.
“This Nutcracker Reimagined 2020 is full of amazing spirit and heart,” she said. “Every rehearsal we’ve had has been magical — from our 6-year-olds all the way through to our graduating seniors.”
Purchase tickets to the virtual production at companydancetraverse.anywhereseat.com. Tickets provide a link for unlimited viewing from Dec. 11, 2020 to Feb. 1, 2021. The cost is $40.
Old Town Playhouse Young Company students celebrate the yuletide in an hour-long online Holiday Cabaret featuring popular Christmas songs, choreography and movement.
“You can’t not feel cozy inside hearing this holiday music and seeing our students doing what they do best,” said Program Director Melissa May.
A fun interpretation of “Santa Baby,” the holiday classic introduced in 1953 by Eartha Kitt, is among the traditional Christmas songs the cast presents. Students give Motown its due with a version of Michael Jackson’s “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”
Online audiences are encouraged to curl up with some hot cocoa for the revue and join in singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
The holiday favorite was introduced by Judy Garland in 1944.
Holiday Cabaret streams on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. on the OTP YouTube page.
