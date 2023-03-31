Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 45 kts from the north and highest waves around 14 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&