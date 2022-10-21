Film director Frank Capra. His life’s work was the American identity. An immigrant child of humble immigrant parents, Capra’s struggles to work odd jobs defined him through college — and made the fascination with the American experiment that followed, knowing well those from the top and the bottom of American life and often approaching them with a de Tocqueville-like clarity.
Capra’s best known films of the ‘30s and ‘40s kicked and caressed the worst and best of us in a vernacular all his own — exposing class, lies and American vanities with tears, comedy and a satiric edge still powerful today. Mainly self-taught, his range was deceptively vast — exotic to rock-hard naturalism and patriotic documentaries. And sentimentality if it served.
We get it all in his 1939 film, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and it’s as important as ever now.
The film is typical of those “social comedies” that anchor Capra’s reputation. He put it all in aspic when he ran the Academy Awards board in major film categories with his 1934 comedy “It Happened One Night.” Capra never looked back after that, nor did the stars he directed.
It made room for the tough-minded filming of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” shot with considerable risk in 1939 and fearlessly showing political corruption. It still stands out in a year film historians often label the most creative in Hollywood history. As we approach a polarized mid-term election and more in ensuing years, a look back at this film percolates.
Young Jimmy Stewart, playing Jefferson Smith, is the quintessential victim. Stewart is appointed capriciously as a greenhorn senator to follow the party line, including anything dictated by party boss played by Edward Arnold and idolized senator played by Claude Raines.
Finally wised up thanks to a dream supporting cast and other fine lead actors — senate aide played by Jean Arthur and tough reporter played by Thomas Mitchell — we get the iconic senate filibuster scene during which Stewart’s idealism somehow saves the day, not to mention his love life. It’s perhaps the most exhausting solo sequence in modern film.
Power brokers were upset at Capra for making the film and how it might look in Europe as world war loomed. But what they really didn’t like were those baked-in probabilities for bad guys and the senate protocols that too often ignored them. As it turned out, the public liked the film and in Europe it was hailed for its honest palette celebrating democracy.
So what does “Mr. Smith Comes to Washington” say for us today?
Certainly the flawed processes of legislatures and dirty policy chess games remain with all the chances for abuse seen in the Capra film and then some. And we still have those cranky aged children who like rules only when they win. Sad to say, today we need more than Capra’s gawky idealist to get us to come to our senses and realize just what we have in this country.
Stream this film before Nov. 8th. Forget the feel-good convenient ending — getting there is the point.
A look back at the film might show us how far we’ve fallen — or hope to rise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.