What is it about film actor Humphrey Bogart? Across a wide spectrum of movie lovers I’ve met, from detectives to artists and casual friends, he holds up as arguably the most riveting film actor of all. Has anyone ever heard someone who’s seen “Casablanca” (1943) or “The Maltese Falcon” (1941) say they disliked it? Doubtful.
There’s something about the demeanor of this actor that hits the bell of the American zeitgeist again and again. What he reflects about American culture connects all too well. How does a slender, rough-faced guy get us to almost always want to watch him in any role? And do it again.
Again, think American. Right or wrong, he embodies what most consider an accurate and honest persona reflecting most of us. Negative at times, even nasty, yes, usually with cause and disarmingly heroic when least expected. On the one hand, Bogart is the quintessential American male rogue, coming right at you, ready or not. Then the kicker, a soft side and an ethical code when we least expect it.
In his best roles, he is keenly selfish, hidden in his expressions and glorious radio voice, but hold it — there are often lines he just won’t cross and it can take your breath away when you see it.
We get that heavily in “The Maltese Falcon” and “Casablanca.” Both Sam, the private investigator, and Rick, nightclub owner-smuggler, are moving ads for self. But in the end we see they’ve been playing with us and a strange code of decency emerges, so much so that even cynical detectives and a corrupt colonial puppet played perfectly by Claude Rains become believers.
More in disarming films of the 1940s from “To Have and Have Not,” “High Sierra, “The Big Sleep” and “Key Largo.” That persona is always there but we’re never sure about it. Then an askew smile, cock of the head or perfect pitch among that slight lisp always seems on the mark. That applies to very negative characters, from “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” (1948), “In a Lonely Place (1950) and of course “The Caine Mutiny” (1954). We sympathize somehow even when he gets ugly and lost. We sense his reasons.
Typecasting? He kicks that cliche down the road with “The African Queen” (1951) and “Sabrina” (1954) and still other parts finishing while very ill with the brutally honest “The Harder They Fall” ((1956), a perfect coda to his long acting journey.
It wasn’t easy. Overnight stardom be-damned. Time and again, he showed a glimmer of his range, certainly in “The Petrified Forest” (1936) and William Wyler’s “Dead End” (1937) and Raoul Walsh’s “High Sierra” (1941). But he was also seen again and again playing second fiddle to George Raft or Edward G. Robinson or James Cagney — until directors John Huston and Michael Curtiz let him run in two classics. Bogart never looked back.
His ironic charisma remains an influence on most everything and everyone in movies, from the French New Wave to Woody Allen — that tough, fair-minded Bogey center holds, looks and moves no one could ever duplicate.
In real life, Bogart was reckless and driven by smoking and booze, but he somehow prevailed when the camera rolled.
He was the American image most of us wanted to be, including him. In the best of his films, that remains.
