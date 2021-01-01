I remember the bumpy escalators of the City of Paris department store of San Francisco and the European feel inside, ambling through great stores in several cities and catching floor after floor whenever I could during the holiday season.
The energy was kinetic and brought back 1,000 images of holiday moments across time.
But the real show was outside, along the sidewalks as the annual holiday theater through windows prevailed from coast to coast.
Designed by the phantom artists in all the great stores, it made the sidewalk a front row-center location for all who walked by.
The great windows of the major department stores dwindled in this year of plague but they still sparkled thanks to the designers and artists who won’t let the tradition die. It’s a daunting effort and the designers in great stores in most cities are trying, but none more than in New York City, where the sidewalk tradition has been connected to almost all the lively arts for a century — film, music, dance and legit theater are all influenced.
The history behind window display art allies with the use of glass. Scholars have written about this unique relationship that probably began as early as the time of the American Revolution as glass companies learned to make single panes much larger, opening up views into the store interiors. Clothing, of course, dominated at first with the familiar term “window dressing” literal, mannequins getting more and more elaborate by Victorian times with dry goods stores increasingly inventive leading to the spectacles we now know so well.
The craft became an art with a sometimes startling list of personnel who designed these windows — from the “Wizard of Oz” author L. Frank Baum in 1900 to a diverse group of creative artists — from Salvador Dali to Andy Warhol and at least one great film director, Vincente Minnelli, who began directing window shows before moving into theater and film and knowing well how to use space and visual drama based on his experiences.
For America, the major breakthrough came in 1874 at the New York Macy’s when dolls and drama created scenes from Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” a bold statement considering the Civil War had ended only nine years before.
From then on, New York was the flagship city of window theater and Macy’s was joined by a plethora of other stores, each having a signature style — paving the way for others in most American cities to follow and make the holidays a fantasy everywhere, reaching interior lives of all who saw them, with crowds of all backgrounds 20-deep on sidewalks. It was the most welcoming show of all. Few were not touched by the spectacle.
In this year of the pandemic, New York refused to let window art die — using all means possible to remind America that art behind glass can conjoin with commerce.
This as the giants of retail are struggling everywhere and some have been lost in New York and all over the country.
But in New York, with limited sidewalk access, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s were joined by Nordstrom with its almost 50 miles of colored lights to say, in effect, “If we can make it here, you can make it anywhere.”
In an age of sadness and loss, symbols can be everything.
