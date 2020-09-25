People are buying vinyl records and turntables again. Really? In this digital age, does anyone under 50 even remember what seems an anachronism?
I’m not talking about turntablism, the pop music phenomenon of the past 40 years or so using specialized turn tables that created a performance genre.
Instead, this is about the home entertainment set-ups once in most homes and the record societies of collectors that once ruled most of music. Some are re-discovering it.
The comeback of vinyl records brings to mind its attendant imagery — needles, turntables, spindles and stacks. And record albums that could form a wall in any room and test the arms and shoulders of collectors gathering enough for a night’s entertainment.
Yes, those vinyl records.
This is a trip back to what can only be seen in luxury studios or old movies when the record shop was a staple of every neighborhood and musical as well as dramas.
Watch again the cutting realism of the 1941 Cary Grant, Irene Dunne film, “Penny Serenade,” directed by George Stevens and easily see what I mean.
Their record shop romance was underscored with the good and brutally bad chapters of their marital history with hit records of the times, the camera often fading into the spinning vinyl to the point where the machine almost becomes a Greek tragedy chorus.
Not every family was to be so defined. But there were universal rituals last century in most households. The vinyl discs with their dark waxy outer rings were slowly unwrapped from the paper sheaths — carefully placed on the spindle just so with breathless anticipation waiting for that needle to drop, then relief when the pop singer’s voice came on full or that piano or ensemble from jazz quartet to full symphony orchestra or opera, let alone Spike Jones nutty parodies.
The first play was everything. Also arguments over the best needles, how to stack properly, broken records and too much talking. Novelties were abundant, such as the picture records showing the actual musicians with instruments played for parties that fascinated those guessing which of the musicians in the spinning art was currently playing or singing. With the advent of the Long Playing album (LPs), set at 33 1/3 rpm over 78 rpm’s, hours were possible for communing in dark rooms or at party centerpieces. And the often excellent writers of the liner notes were an added benefit. Then the 45s came out and all kids could hide in a pop music world of their own.
Vinyl records once defined nearly all social life and extended to jukeboxes in every restaurant and cafe. That choice of music reflected taste, growth and personality. Over the holidays it was a constant with always someone in charge and at parties to stack and keep the vibe going.
All of that gone now — into the ether of cassettes, CDs and the streaming universe with its marketing calculus today that boggles the mind.
I recall dumping a hundred pounds of encyclopedias. Then I looked at those scores of records, a history of emotion that I could no longer fathom. They too had to go.
I remember too well that vinyl records age with all its hassles and fun. It’s gone for good and I can’t say I want it back.
But the melodies linger on.
