No lively art has been hit as hard as the classical music world during this pandemic. The massive production demands of opera, symphonies and major chamber orchestras have caused havoc and hit and miss strategies to sustain and preserve the live performance. Marketing to sustain sometimes fickle audiences and new devotees is critical compared to say the endless pop music coverage, good or bad, in entertainment media which keeps awareness and fans tuning in out of habit alone.
Classical music outreach had to be re-thought or even abandoned in some cases.
At first the efforts were admirable but daunting as well. Great musicians and singers held home and small room concerts for classical audiences to keep the relationships going with often dubious outcomes. Audio was poor, lighting a mess and nerves often raw as valiant efforts by great artists to keep the music going amidst struggles were all too evident. But there was a sense of intimacy that at times brought us closer to these performers in surprising ways.
Improvements came with acceptance and some artists have created small ensemble and intimate settings that now are starting to work. But the majors will still suffer. The Metropolitan Opera just threw in the towel for their current season, likewise San Francisco opera and it appears the cards aren’t promising on most, with some exceptions in Europe. Still some delightful innovations break through such as the hail Mary performances of the Michigan Opera Theatre doing Wagner in a parking lot complex. Bravo.
Symphony orchestras are hardly exempt. The New York Philharmonic has cancelled its season and probably the rest of the “Big Five” have--Chicago, Boston, Cleveland, and Philadelphia. The same applies to majors like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle although their new young conductors are innovating energetically. In Michigan, the Detroit Symphony is offering DSO Replay concerts from Orchestra Hall and major webcasts as are others. Digital concert programs are getting better and better.
And locally the Traverse City Orchestra has created an innovative mix of in-person and live-stream performances and four ticketed concerts going into the summer, as well as pop-up concerts in the region tapping its fine musicians.
But only time and the pandemic stats will tell the final tale. The best option for classical music lovers is to continually check the sites of various orchestras and opera companies and schedules as listed in large media outlets and on public radio and public television guides. Even a phone call to check on something new for the week is welcome and might pay dividends. As the Detroit Symphony web site states: “We’re committed to sharing music with you wherever you are.”
The timeless connections of great and modern classics played by the best-trained musicians in all the lively arts can touch the mind like no other music can. Culture will be diminished for decades if audiences are lost.
As the New York Philharmonic site states, “Help us work our way back to the stage.”
Working our way back. It’s a modest request for the music that has nurtured us for centuries and is truly the mother lode of almost all musical artistry.
