I usually hear it on Wednesday. Just about the time I’ve returned the trash receptacles and checked the mail. That soft muffled sound of train horns in the distance that makes me think of Prokofiev or Wagner. Then endless images.
The sound of a train, any train, is perhaps the most arresting of our historic icons. Not just because of the sound of impending motion but the call to memory to us all of where we’ve been and might intend to go. Whether the mid-range wail of a coal running locomotive or majestic horn of a diesel, our indifference is not an option.
That’s why the train and train station are the perfect setting for lively arts directors presenting plot and character with theme and the heart of the story not far behind. From the teapot whistle segue to a human scream to a soft voice at midnight — romance or terror — the train offers the optimal basis for mood, camera or even song. On the other hand, it can be the setting for misery or a prelude to war as seen in films transporting scared soldiers, the victims of tyrants, battles and maniacs throughout history.
But in a desperate grasp perhaps for poetry, I feel for most for us a sound of that whistle or air horn day or night connotes hope and mystery, that if we can somehow take that train somewhere watching the country as we travel things might improve or get matters in perspective. Doris Day’s “Sentimental Journey” comes to mind and Arlo Guthrie’s “City of New Orleans.”
“Good morning, America how are you?
Don’t you know me I’m your native son
I’m the train they call The City of New Orleans
I’ll be gone 500 miles when the day is done ...”
Almost everyone who remembers a Saturday matinee film, home movie or late night movie can relate to an indelible scene on a train or a train station. Pick one — from the plethora of Hitchcock films to American film noirs like Fleischer’s “The Narrow Margin” (1952) or outrageous comedy and romance scenes from Wilder’s “Some Like it Hot” (1959) to Hiller’s “Silver Streak” (1976) that pull you in no matter how many times you’ve seen them. Great station scenes abound: None eclipse David Lean’s “Brief Encounter” (1945) or “Doctor Zhivago” (1965) and a personal favorite of mine, Minnelli’s masterpiece, “The Clock” (1945) and of course most iterations of “Murder on the Orient Express.”
With halfway decent actors you can’t miss with trains. The scene is there to embrace both camera and words. In the United States it’s the dining car that rules. The sense of plot and character flourish during a forced seating over dinner. In European films, it’s the compartment. Drama is guaranteed the second a sanguine stranger enters on the unprepared occupant and the stage is set.
But above all the journey of mind connected to the land is what stays with trains. The sounds that somehow will take us to a place of understanding and peace in days of trouble and fear. Ultimately trains mean a sense of connection we can’t explain, but long for.
Perhaps we’re always waiting for that horn sound in the night that comes from the floor of time and may somehow rescue us — from our worst to our better selves.
