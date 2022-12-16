The travel and food culture shows have become a special lively art. Ever since James A. Kilpatrick’s patronizing “TravelTalks” films of the 1930s, we’ve been besieged with actor/host/journalists on food and travel.
Whether hipster Guy Fieri, teacherly and preacherly Rick Steves, women on motorcycles who cook up a storm, chefs or assorted roadies, the genre appears permanent. A new face on a journey most will never take is just a click away.
But two of the guides will always stand out: Anthony Bourdain and now Stanley Tucci — perchance the sacred and profane? To some, CNN made a strange bet in 2013 taking on Bourdain, iconic bad boy food critic and raconteur. But his “Parts Unknown” show worked and filled the void after Larry King faded, and lasted for 12 seasons until the talented Bourdain shocked us by sadly ending his life.
The contrast to Stanley Tucci is definite: even physically — with Bourdain’s perfect hair, endlessly tall image and bravura sound bites contrasting Tucci’s compact, bald persona and cool, steady narrative and interview style, controlled, clear and insightful, always favoring his subject with only subtle hints and an occasional expletive included that seems on the mark.
Yes, Bourdain’s ego could be a pain — but no one can deny his chops as a journalist-interviewer, seeing his piece in Vietnam with Obama and his bold trip to Russia so prescient today, New York specials, even Detroit, and other places truly unknown with his unsung crew at even frightening destinations. Bourdain’s polite deference to a host’s often humble meals was admirable even though his frequent binge drinking and cynicism could be tedious and remain sad metaphors.
Again the opposite with Stanley Tucci. As a superb proven actor, he has no need for grandstanding. In his show, called “Searching for Italy,” places seem compressed at first but reveal other worlds. Not surprising when you consider this country of extremes anchored by Etruscans, the Roman Empire, the Vatican and the likes of Caesar, Cicero, Machiavelli, Venice, Florence, the Medici, Borgias, Galileo, Leonardo and Sophia Loren.
Tucci’s journey reflects the suspended identities of Italy, unified only in mid-19th century by Giuseppe Garibaldi and his allies. The contrasts of each region are as dramatic as the landscape and mean poverty was often the rule — survival sometimes a miracle with regional foods often the catalyst. As Tucci says of one location, the main subjects on minds were “food and death.”
The cleavages and surprises of Italy remain via Tucci — the pizza genius of Naples under the terror of nearby volcano Vesuvius, the glamour of the Amalfi Coast not far from towns of terrible desperation as unique food was the only currency for survival.
In fluent Italian, Tucci often pulls out the truths of very survival time and time again. Ironies abound along with spectacular beauty and hardship amongst humble and forgotten towns.
Tucci has the ability to reveal without pedantry a proud and resilient people few could have imagined.
Unfortunately “Searching for Italy” will probably be canceled by new bosses at CNN with their innate wisdom. That’s a mistake, like throwing out caviar with hamburger.
Tucci will surely appear again in another venue and for now both he and Bourdain can be accessed. They both deserve a following for setting a high bar in what is often the banal and superficial.
