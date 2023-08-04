Ongoing for four seasons now and available on the usual streaming suspects is the Great Performances PBS classical music series, “Now Hear This.”
Hosted by symphony conductor and virtuoso violinist Scott Yoo, it has proved to be a refuge of peace and clarity and brings the majesty and humanity of the greatest artists and composers in the classical music world in the context of their actual histories. It’s a different approach.
The host and presenter is a great artist himself but an equally great host and interviewer with a style all his own.
Yoo adds an uncanny gathering of outstanding musicians, scholars and artists joining his own ideas and performing. He finds new dimensions of the classical genre and how the documented lives made the art possible and how failure and success contributed in surprising ways. Case in point: “Schumann: Genius and Madness.”
In this episode, we see the enigmas of how the composer Robert Schumann’s struggles with mental illness and outright suffering pulled him in directions no one could foresee but made his genius possible. Yoo presents this using a diverse cast of players re-examining Schumann’s compositions and how sound patterns were utterly unique.
Included in the discussions is the classical pianist and psychiatrist Richard Kogan. He is uniquely suited to comment on the great composer through knowing both his mental and artistic life and playing while commenting on this in a spellbinding analysis. Kogan himself is a study in process of a true renaissance person, modest and brilliant. What a joy to know people like him are amongst us.
The Schumann episode is an archetype of Yoo’s methods and sources, culling generations and artists continually to get points across on great and often difficult music icons. He examines American romantic composer Amy Beach, African-American aspects of works of composer Florence Price, Aaron Copland and more, then moves to Spain and composer Albéniz. And off to Argentina for Piazzolla’s tango and bandoneon concertina pieces and his passion for the form; then Yoo goes beyond with steel pan virtuoso and composer Andy Akiho. We get all of it with great patience and the modest admission by Yoo that he too is learning infinite things about music.
Fine side journeys are also included with examinations of the artistic milieus of painter Vincent Van Gogh and poet Robert Burns as Yoo goes beyond music at times to get at the heart of creative expression.
He applies this context to each composer and the history of their times and how these influences moved them and gave direction often overlooked.
Yoo has to be a delight as a person in order to get this cast of superb artists and scholars. This comes through again and again. No ego dissonances here, only broad examinations of the art and artists.
Following him in an episode offers the essence of what great classical music is above all else — a profound sense of repose in mind latitudes nothing else can reach.
Yoo has opened up vistas totally unique via this series. His efforts are a must view for any student or lover of the classical music genre and history or those who have never taken part and don’t know what they’re missing.
